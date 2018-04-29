Pictures: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary sells top Angus stock

Given the winter that farmers have had it was a welcome break for farm families, who came from all over the country, to see the superb stock that farm manager Joe O’Mahony and his team had prepared.

Gigginastown Kingston S524, DOB 07-08-2016, made €3,500.00 at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Saturday 28 April 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

There were 50 lots on offer and prices for the bulls were in excess of €2,200 with sale topper Gigginstown Kingston topping the sale at €3,500. There was plenty of interest for in calf and maiden heifers with ‘Gigginstown Black Cap’ topping the sale amongst the ladies making €3,856.

Gigginastown Blackcap R432, DOB 07/11/2015, made €3,856.00 at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Saturday 28 April 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

I got chatting to John Appleby from Clonakilty who is president of the Irish Angus Cattle Society. He said that there is more and more interest in the Angus breed for various different reasons such as ease of calving, dairy beef and also the general age profile of farmers who need easy care low maintenance strong stock. Also, John added that ‘bonuses of up to €0.40/kilo for Irish Angus producer groups is making Angus dairy- beef enterprises the most profitable form of beef farming in Ireland’.

Gigginastown (Red) Black Tie S555, DOB 20-10-2016, made €2,500.00 at the Gigginstown House Angus Sale at Fennor Farm, Mullingar, Saturday 28 April 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.