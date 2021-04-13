Philip and Elizabeth take delivery of Queen’s cattle on Holycross farm

Philip, Elizabeth and Kate Quinn at their home The Green, Holycross after getting their Balmoral Scottish Highland heifers

Royal appointment: Isla and Dubh, the Balmoral Scottish Highland heiffers which have arrived in Holy Cross Co Tipperary to Philip and Elizabeth Quinn. Photo: John D Kelly

Two heifers from Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral fold of Highland cattle landed in Holycross yesterday on Philip and Elizabeth Quinn’s farm.

The Tipperary couple, who already own a number of Highland cattle, secured the heifers through well-known breeder Michelle Shaughnessy. The Longford woman struck up a friendship with Dochy Ormiston, Balmoral’s stock manager and secured the purchase of 10 cattle from the estate in recent weeks.

The Quinns bought a bull from Michelle’s herd in Graffogue, Ballinalee, in recent years which will breed with the two new heifers.

Michelle said Dochy has acted as a mentor to her since she first visited the Balmoral herd in 2019, and was instrumental in organising what is believed to be the first Highland cattle from the Queen’s herd exported to Ireland.

“Ten cattle landed yesterday, including four heifers for the farm on the Longford/Westmeath/Cavan border and two for the Quinns. The rest are going to Omagh and Waterford, with one bull going to Kerry.”

Michelle, a vice president with financial services company State Street in Dublin, keeps her herd on the family farm, run by her brother since their father Mickey passed away in 2014.

“I got my first Highland in 2012 and I’m obsessed with them,” she said.

“The Queen is the patron of the Highland Cattle Society and it’s incredible to be able to get these cattle — they are so popular.”

When asked how much the cattle cost, she replied: “You don’t want to know.”

