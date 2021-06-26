‘People told me I was mad to  spend that kind of money on a cow’ – but record prices vindicated this farmer’s switch from dairy to pedigree beef

Taking the “quality” route to transition from traditional dairy farming to breeding pedigree beef animals has certainly paid off for Michael Quinn.

“People told me I was mad to be spending that kind of money on a cow,” he says, referring to the purchase of his first pedigree Charolais cow for £950, which laid the foundation for his RDS Champions of Champions-winning herd in Clare.

The initial expenditure has been fully vindicated: the Clenagh herd has consistently broken record prices for progeny.

It is believed to be the first pedigree herd of less than 15 breeding females to achieve four ‘sons’ serving in different AI centres at the same time.

Back in 1983, Michael was running a traditional-style dairy herd on the farm near Newmarket-on-Fergus, close to Shannon Airport, as well as doing contract work for neighbouring farmers.

It all changed when he caught sight of “a really good” Charolais cow at Roscommon Mart, and he outbid the opposition to buy it for £950, “which was an awful lot of money at that time”.

“Wages were about £30 per week at that time,” he says. “I took fancy to her the minute I saw her; I was not for leaving her behind me.”

Later that day, he paid £500 for a comrade.

In the early 1980s, dairy farming was hit by the introduction of milk quotas, plus regulations demanding higher investment in infrastructure to meet the quality criteria.

Michael did his sums and decided to dispense with the dairy herd and build up a small pedigree herd of quality Charolais, aware that the quality of the foundation stock was capable of “earning money for me every day”.

“I never bought in another animal and built up the herd from those two original cows by keeping only the best of the females all the time,” he says.

Within three years, he sold the first of his bull calves for £4,850 — a record price for a Charolais bull at that time — and the following year a full brother made £4,500, “so even at that stage, my investment had paid off very well”.

His herd began to rack up championship rosettes, while prices for progeny peaked at up to €13,000 for the bulls.

Michael attributes his success to the quality of the foundation stock and severe culling of progeny to retain only the best females for breeding.

“It took 12-13 years to get to 10 pedigree cows because Dad was very particular about the type of cattle that he kept,” says Michael’s son Barry, who is actively involved with the herd, in addition to holding down a full-time job at Shannon Airport.

“He was very selective from the beginning and has remained so.

“Dad has always loved working with animals. He has a real love for animals and is a great judge of quality in an animal. He can see the potential in them. In 1983, he fell in love with the Charolais and is still in love with them. He will be active to the end, and Charolais through and through.

“Cattle is a pure love to Dad. Any day he goes out with a good animal in the field is a pure tonic to him and the driving force for him to keep going.

“The odd day out and good prices, or a show championship, are the icing on the cake. It’s a massive bonus of achievement for him.

“He always loved the look of the Charolais; they and Simmental are his favourite breeds, but he saw more potential in the Charolais above everything else.

“They had docility in their favour over the Limousin and he felt he’d have a better carcass than in the Simmental.”

From a breeding herd of 10-15 cows, up to 25 calves are born each year with the use of ET, crossing with Simmentals or Friesians.

“The Simmental is good for the maternal nature of the cows and good milking ability,” says Barry.

“Milk is something we have been working on for a number of years. It is not something that can be changed overnight, but we are trying to improve.

“Because I work full-time off the farm, maintaining quality is more important than increasing the breeding herd. We’d rather continue with 10-15 very good cows than widen out and maybe not retain the same level of quality.

“We have been blessed with the success because of the quality and I’d put it all down to Dad’s insistence on only keeping the best of the best and his ability to match a bull to a cow.

“On top of that, he is willing to cautiously try using new bulls and easier-calving sires now on pedigree heifers.

“I believe the Rumsden Chic-bred females are progressive on easy calving and have good pelvises, and they seem to have a very nice feminine head on them and very good growth rate.

“That is a type of bull that a lot of people are looking for in this country to breed from. Getting a Charolais that is successful on dairy crossing is a line that a lot of people are chasing.

“But I am not sure it is a line we are aiming for. There is potential in it, but you are never going to get the top price, which tends to come from the export demand for the Charolais bulls.”

How the Quinns clinched an unprecedented three-in-a-row

Perhaps the greatest achievement of the Clenagh herd has been the triple championship titles at successive Society Premier Sales in 2016 and 2017, which culminated in the awarding of the RDS Champion of Champions to the herd in 2018.

“Selling bulls out of the country is great and we have had a lot of success over the years with bulls going to herds in Northern Ireland and the UK and sales into AI centres,” says Barry Quinn.

The sale of Clenagh Lyle to Chris Curry, secretary of the British Charolais Society for €13,000, was a particular highprivilege; some of the first crop of his progeny went on to sell for €10,000.

“He only came over to make a presentation of crystal to Nuala Hourihane, former long-time secretary of the Irish Charolais Society at the Christmas Crackers Show and Sale at Elphin in December 2016, and went home with an expensive bull after Clenagh Lyle caught his eye,” says Barry.

The Junior Male Champion and price topper was born to Clenagh Tranquil by the sire Domino and arried a wonderful set of Indexes which includehad a five-star terminal index of €144, a five-star replacement index of €80 and a calving figure of 6.9pc.

The following March Clenagh Jasmine ET won the Female Champion at the Premier Charolais Show and Sale, and topped the female trade, selling for €5,200.

The daughter of Dromiskin Viceroy and the performance cow Clenagh Tranquil sold with a perfect set of indexes, which included a terminal index of €162, a five-star replacement index of €93 and a calving figure of 6.7pc.

Then in December 2017, Clenagh Maserati clinched the three in a row for the Quinns, winning the Senior Male Champion at the Christmas Cracker Show and Sale.

A son of Clonoulty Andraemon, Maserati carried a five-star terminal index of €152 and went on to sell for €7,700.

It is regarded as an outstanding achievement to win a Champion at any official Charolais Society Show and Sale, but to win three in a row at Premier Sales, was something which even the best of the breeders much as a remarkable achievement.

Clenagh Mischief was bought by Progressive Genetics, while Clenagh Jasper 2 was sold to Dovea Genetics, and Clenagh Picasso to Coney Island Genetics.

Lyle and Picasso go back to the same cow, while Jasper is from a different cow line in the herd and Mischief is from a more terminal cow line which includes CF52 genes.

“The most profitable breeding line on the sire was Domino over the years but we have also had incredible success with Viceroy and Texan G which has also been good to us,” says Barry.

“Progeny of Goldstar Echo sold very well too, but his semen is so scarce now that anyone with a few straws can name their price and you’d have little change out of €1,000 if they could be got.”