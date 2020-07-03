Farming

Pedigree Parthenaise herds punching above their weight

Parthenaise is still a minority pedigree breed in this country, but bloodlines from Irish herds are in big demand in Britain, Europe and Australia, reports Martin Ryan

Liam Fitzgerald Expand

Exporting bloodlines to livestock breeders as far afield as Australia has made Liam Fitzgerald's Alamira herd unique among Irish pedigree breeders.

Two years ago, embryos from the Co Cork-based Parthenaise herd were part of a shipment Down Under which made history on the double.

Drawn from a number of Irish herds, the 38 Parthenaise embryos were the first export of bovine embryos from any Irish breed to Australia, and it also marked the introduction of the Parthenaise cattle on that continent.