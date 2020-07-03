Pedigree Parthenaise herds punching above their weight

Exporting bloodlines to livestock breeders as far afield as Australia has made Liam Fitzgerald's Alamira herd unique among Irish pedigree breeders.

Two years ago, embryos from the Co Cork-based Parthenaise herd were part of a shipment Down Under which made history on the double.

Drawn from a number of Irish herds, the 38 Parthenaise embryos were the first export of bovine embryos from any Irish breed to Australia, and it also marked the introduction of the Parthenaise cattle on that continent.

"There was a lot of paperwork involved because they are very exact about the animals they want and disease controls are very tight," says Liam.

Parthenaise cattle on Liam Fitzgerald's farm in Co Cork

Parthenaise cattle on Liam Fitzgerald's farm in Co Cork

He keeps a herd of 30 pedigree Parthenaise cows, as well as some cross-bred animals on his 90-acre farm at Moygue, near Liscarroll.

A wealthy Australian livestock breeder, who has become a regular visitor to Ireland for golfing breaks, was interested in the breed and visited the Alamira herd.

"He said he was interested in purchasing embryos. He looked at all of the cows in the herd and picked out the cows that he wanted the embryos from. Then he chose the bulls that he wanted me to use, picking a different bull for each cow," explains Liam.

"He was delighted with the first shipment and has been back for more. The last shipment went in January and we are looking forward to doing more business with him because he likes our stock."

The inaugural shipment was made possible with the assistance of Daire Markham, who bred some of the embryos and carried out the ET work through his embryo transfer business, VetEmbryos.ie.

"We're delighted that the export was a success, and more shipments have come from the initial sale. It's great to see a small breed society like Parthenaise break the seal on a previously untouched market, and we're excited to see what happens next," says Daire.

Meanwhile, an email from a breeder in the Czech Republic to Liam - , in his capacity as chairman of the Irish Parthenaise Breed Society - opened the door for another new market for the breed.

"He wanted to know if we would sell animals to him and he followed up by coming to see the herd. The Czech breeders like to pick out their own animals," says Liam. "When they came here all the animals were penned and they picked out what they want to buy. We told them they are not for sale this year, but maybe next year."

The following year, the Czech breeder returned and shortly afterwards the first of the Alamira herd were shipped to their new home.

The last consignment were exported in 2017 and contact has been maintained.

"A couple of our breeders went out two years ago and saw some of the animals sent out. They have turned out to be beautiful animals altogether," says Liam.

All the animals have to be IBR free and they have to be tested before the potential customers come to Ireland to avoid any later disappointments.

Transport across Europe to the Czech Republic is a challenge given it involves transiting a number of countries with strict disease controls.

Animals from the Alamira herd have also been purchased by breeders in mainland Europe, Britain and Northern Ireland, with a regular demand for breeding stock from some of them.

Liam says it has been a significant achievement to gain such international recognition for a breed with relatively small numbers in this country.

There are around 600 registered pedigree Parthenaise cows in Ireland, but the breed is also used for cross-breeding with dams from other continental breeds, and 7,000 calves are born annually to Parthenaise sires.

In addition, some 30,000 calves are registered each year to dams other than the 14 most widely used breeds, and this includes calves born to half and three-quarter-bred Parthenaise as well as from the 600 registered Parthenaise pedigree dams.

'They're docile, easy to manage cattle with great milk and fertility - I think they are the ideal suckler

Liam Fitzgerald was drawn to Parthenaise because they are "docile, easy-to-manage cattle with great milk and fertility".

"I think they are the ideal suckler," he continues.

"I had been keeping another breed of commercial continentals and found them to be difficult to manage because some of them could be very wild and they were heavy animals as well, which was not best suited to my farm, up to half of which can be wet."

Liam founded his herd in 2006 with the purchase of two Parthenaise heifers imported from France by the breed society.

Alamira Brenda is one of the top dams in the herd and a link with the first two Parthenaise cattle purchased by Liam in 2006

Alamira Brenda is one of the top dams in the herd and a link with the first two Parthenaise cattle purchased by Liam in 2006

"They were two of the quietest animals I have ever seen in my lifetime and came from two of the top farms in France. They were a great success," he says.

"My herd favourite would be Alamira Brenda, who was bred from one of the first Parthenaise I purchased. She has progeny in England, Northern Ireland, Australia and the Czech Republic.

"She was the dam of Alamira Harry, who was selected for the Gene Ireland programme, and winner of a gold and two silver awards on the same day at Tullamore Show with some of Brenda's progeny.

"That was definitely one of the highlights of breeding Parthenaise for us."

While scoring animals in the herd, one of the top livestock judges in the country spotted a two-month-old calf which impressed him.

"You have some calf there," he told Liam, "he's an outstanding young bull."

In 2011, that young bull - Alamira Ferrari - was shown at numerous shows, claiming the top spot wherever he went. His unbeaten show circuit success was capped when he was crowned Overall Breed Champion at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore.

"I refused big money for him on the day. There was an AI company very interested in getting him. At 11 months he went to a herd in the UK and the same man has bought three more bulls from me since," says Liam.

In 2012, he produced another exceptional bull, Alamira Harry, who followed in Ferrari's footsteps to claim a second National Livestock Show Championship for the herd.

Alamira Isabel had repeat success in 2014 and 2015, winning the Junior Female Champion followed by the Senior Female Champion title.

In 2018, two of Liam's bulls claimed first and second places in the Junior Bull class.

He has a remarkable record of home sales for his bulls to repeat customers.

"I like to build up a relationship with my customers, and it's great when they trust me to supply them with a reliable bull year after year," he says.

"I came home from Bantry Show after winning Champion Male with Alamira Leo and uploaded a picture of the bull on an internet site.

"I had him sold to the UK before the night was out."