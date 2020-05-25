Online buyers drive strong clearance at Charolais sale

A strong clearance was matched by an average price that topped the 2019 results at the first Irish Charolais Cattle Society bull sale under Covid-19 regulations, at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

Restrictions agreed with the Department of Agriculture limited pre-sale viewing of animals and social distancing requirements reduced the number at the ringside to a fraction of normal.

Jerry O'Keeffe, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick directing his Charolais bull, Grangewood Pasha, which sold for €4,000

Jerry O'Keeffe, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick directing his Charolais bull, Grangewood Pasha, which sold for €4,000

Many linked into the sale online, and a number of the bulls sold to internet bidders as auctioneer Tom Cox capably handled his first livestock sale under the Covid-19 restrictions.

Twelve-month-old Cattanview Powerhouse, bred by Tim Higgins, of Drumadorn, Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon, topped the sale when he sold for €5,800 to a Co Wexford breeder. Crossmolina P J, bred by Alan Wood, Crossmolina, Co Mayo sold for €3,600

Crossmolina P J, bred by Alan Wood, Crossmolina, Co Mayo sold for €3,600 The five-star bull under almost every heading on the pedigree certificate was bred by the well-known sire Fiston and out of the dam Doon Hyacinth, and has a calving difficulty on par with the breed average at 5.8pc on beef cows. Turnout for the sale was reduced by strong off-farm sales of catalogued bulls in recent weeks. However, there was still strong demand, with the sale recording a clearance of 69.4pc at an average of €3,032, both stats topping the outcome of the sale in 2019. Patsy Lynch's Terryville Organdi from Lifford, Co Donegal, sold for €3,700.

Patsy Lynch's Terryville Organdi from Lifford, Co Donegal, sold for €3,700. Secretary Nevan McKiernan said the society engaged heavily with the Department in negotiating how the event could be run. The second highest price was €5,300 for January 2019-born Colomane Popeye, from the herd of John Ward, of Drumourneen, Bantry, Co Cork; he goes to a herd in Offaly. He was bred by the home sire Coolmane Mr Right and out of the dam Corbaun Golden and has a three star replacement index. The next highest price was €4,000 for Jerry and Kay O'Keeffe's Grangewood Pasha, from their herd at Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick. The bull is a February 2019-born, Goldstar Echo-sired three star Replacement Index animal with a low calving difficulty of 4.7pc on beef cows. John Ward, Bantry, Co Cork's Colomane Popeye sold for €5,300 at the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

John Ward, Bantry, Co Cork's Colomane Popeye sold for €5,300 at the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday. Certificate Louise Quinn's Ballym Pedro, from the herd at Ballymoran House, Edenderry, a five-star bull under almost every heading on the certificate, sold at €3,800, as did Terryville Polo from Patsy Lynch's herd at Terryone, Lifford, Co Donegal, a three-star Replacement and five-star Terminal bull. Cloughbrack Officer, bred by Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway which sold for €3,700 at the Charolais sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

Cloughbrack Officer, bred by Mattie Kelly, Ballinasloe, Co Galway which sold for €3,700 at the Charolais sale at Tullamore on Saturday. They were followed at €3,700 by a second bull from Patsy Lynch's herd, December 2018-born Teryville Organdi, bred by the sire Cyrano and the dam Roughan Deliah, and Mattie Kelly's December 2018-born Cloughbrack Officer, by the sire Cavelands Levi and his home bred dam Cloughbrack Dot from Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Teryville Organdi was one of two bulls purchased for export to herds in Northern Ireland.