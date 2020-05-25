Farming

Online buyers drive strong clearance at Charolais sale

The top bull at Tullamore was a 12-month-old, bred by Tim Higgins, which made €5,800, writes Martin Ryan

Auctioneer, Tom Cox conducting the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday. Expand
Auctioneer, Tom Cox conducting the Charolais Society sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

Martin Ryan

A strong clearance was matched by an average price that topped the 2019 results at the first Irish Charolais Cattle Society bull sale under Covid-19 regulations, at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

Restrictions agreed with the Department of Agriculture limited pre-sale viewing of animals and social distancing requirements reduced the number at the ringside to a fraction of normal.

Jerry O'Keeffe, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick directing his Charolais bull, Grangewood Pasha, which sold for €4,000 Expand

Many linked into the sale online, and a number of the bulls sold to internet bidders as auctioneer Tom Cox capably handled his first livestock sale under the Covid-19 restrictions.