Online Angus sale points the way forward for breeders

Historic internet bull auction 'a great success' as 80 active bidders from all 32 counties and abroad drive average price up to €2,850

Shared spoils: Drumcrow Proud Display, joint top price bull at the Irish Aberdeen Angus online sale, sold for €3,200 Expand
Sharing the top price of €3,200 was Liss Mandrin V847, the reserve junior male champion at Tullamore Show 2019. Expand
Millbawn Luigi V253 from Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig's herd at Coolarty, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford sold for €2,850 Expand

Martin Ryan

International bidders competed with home breeders for bulls at the first Irish pedigree breeders' online auction of bulls under the Covid-19 restrictions.

Carving a niche in the history of Irish pedigree breeding, the Irish Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Association recorded an excellent clearance and a good average price at the sale, which was deemed "a great success".

Breaking new ground in a 20-year career in which he has conducted auctions as far afield as Kuwait and the Philippines, Cork-based Denis Barrett oversaw a smooth online sale.