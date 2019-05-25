One hundred not out for country's oldest bull sale

Kilkenny Agricultural Society has been part of farming life in the south-east for more than a century and continues to deliver a service to the livestock sector within the region not otherwise available on the same scale.

Behind the society is a committee of volunteers, committed to the continuation of what is believed to be the oldest bull show and sale in the country and the largest held annually.

The history books show that the society engaged in the running of an annual agricultural show and also organised a number of gymkhana over their earlier years.

George Candler, auctioneer, John C Muphy, chairman, and John Delahanty, secretary, Kilkenny Agricultural Society in the sales ring at Cillin Hill.

But it has become best known for the annual bull shows which continue to retain an important date on the calendar for pedigree breeders in both the beef and dairy sectors.

"The Society has been in existence for more than 100 years. We run three bull sales each year - in March, April and May - as a service to the farmers in the area and we get great support, but it is not getting any easier to keep going because the nature of farming is changing so much," says Three Castles dairy farmer and society chairman John C Murphy.

"We are all volunteers on the committee and it is not easy to get young people involved to act on committees. People don't seem to have the time to get involved any more and that is a challenge for us," explains John Delehanty, secretary.

Nevertheless they continue to run the multi-breed sales, attracting sellers and buyers from all regions of the country and the annual March sale regarded by breeders as an important barometer of the Spring trade for bulls. "Our aim is to provide a service to the buyers and the sellers on a not-for-profit basis," says Murphy. "The changes in farming are making it more challenging to keep going, because herd size has increased and there is more use of AI."