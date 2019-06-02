Oasis straight in at number one for Tipp breeder

13-month-old Goldstar Oasis became the seasonal success for Thurles breeder Martin Ryan, of Copperfield House, Cabra, and his son, Martin, who is manager of Mid Tipperary Co-Op Mart at Thurles, who led him around the salesring.

Bidding was lively for the much-admired bull once he entered the salesring, soaring steadily to the fall of auctioneer Tom Cox's hammer at €6,000.

The Goldstar breeding line has delivered many champions and price leaders for the herd over the years.

Victoria Kells, Bohora, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, with Dalehill Otto, second prize winner.

Oasis is understood to be moving to a well-known herd in Clare.

Bred

He was bred from Goldstar Jamaique, a daughter of Goldstar Falkland and Texan Gie sire, and by the home-bred sire Goldstar Hugo 2, a son of Goldstar Florence and the sire Jumper.

The champion is a four-star Terminal Index within the breed and five-star across all beef breeds, scoring five star for carcass weight and three star for conformation within the breed and five star for both across all beef breeds, with calving difficulty 7.3pc.

Just under half of the 80 bulls entered turned out for the sale - a number of them apparently found buyers pre the sale - and clearance was 56pc at an average of €3,025.

The sale got off to a slow start, but settled down to a modestly steady market as the ringside filled up and went on to deliver a good trade for the quality bulls in particular.

Reserve Champion, Dereskit Nanthan, exhibited by Basil Bothwell, Dereskit , Killeshandra, Co Cavan with Paddy McCabe, judge, Basil Arnold, handler and Noel McGoldrick, President, Irish Charolais Cattle Society

Newly elected Irish Charolais Cattle Society president Noel McGoldrick felt it was "not bad" for an end-of-season sale .

Show judge Paddy McCabe chose Dereskit Nanthan, exhibited by Basil Bothwell of Dereskit, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, for Reserve Champion.

Bred from the dam Dereskit Erika and by the popular Charolais sire Fiston, the September 2017-born bull - which has four stars for Terminal Index and almost a full house under both carcass weight and conformation -sold for €3,500.

Sheafield Oscar, exhibited by Sean Moreton, of Sheafield, Leitrim PO, Co Leitrim, hit the fourth highest price when he sold for €4,000.

Sean Moreton, Sheafield, Leitrim PO, Co Leitrim with his first prizewinner, Seafield Oscar, sold for €4,000.

The April 2018-born bull, winner of his class in the showring, has five stars across all the important heads terminal, Replacement, carcass weight and conformation. He is bred from the home dam Sheafield Hope and by the sire Cavelands Fenian, and has a calving difficulty at 7.5pc.

A second bull from the herd, the multi-five-star Sheafield Omar, bred by the same sire, was placed fourth in the same class, and sold for €3,000. Born April 2018, his dam is Sheafield Estelle.

