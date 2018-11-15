Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Northern interest lifts Charolais sale - Kilduff Nikita tops lively heifer trade at €7,500 in Tullamore

 

Michael and Cathal Daly, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim with Junior Champion Heifer, Tullaghan Nova, SOLD FOR €6,800 and show judge, Chris Curry.
Michael and Cathal Daly, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim with Junior Champion Heifer, Tullaghan Nova, SOLD FOR €6,800 and show judge, Chris Curry.

Martin Ryan

Strong demand from Northern Ireland breeders boosted demand at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society elite show and sale of heifers at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

The lively trade was a reversal of the seasonal general trend, with both the prices paid and clearance rate showing a big improvement on recent pedigree sales.

By the end of the day more than a quarter of the heifers sold were destined for export to their new homes, among them the two highest prices of the sale, for which the same breeder paid a total of €14,500.

Successful

Nigel and Gail Matchett, of Portadown, Co Armagh are among the best-known and most successful Charolais breeders in Northern Ireland and leading exhibitors of show winners and price leaders.

Reserve senior champion, Glenree Matilda with exhibitor, John Anthony O'Grady, Creggane, Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Jarlath Treacy, Claregal Charolais.
Reserve senior champion, Glenree Matilda with exhibitor, John Anthony O'Grady, Creggane, Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Jarlath Treacy, Claregal Charolais.

A week earlier Nigel was in Tullamore to judge the classes at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of bulls, and on Saturday he became the leading bidder for the senior champion of the show and for the reserve junior champion, for which he paid €7,000 and €7,500 respectively.

The senior champion of the show was awarded to Summervilla Niki, exhibited by Tony O'Donnell, of Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon on her first day out in a show ring.

James Dunne, Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan and Chris Curry, judge, with the Reserve Junior Heifer, Kilduff Nikita, the price topper at €7,500 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday.
James Dunne, Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan and Chris Curry, judge, with the Reserve Junior Heifer, Kilduff Nikita, the price topper at €7,500 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

The April 2017-born heifer, four star on the breed replacement index, was bred by Cavelands Fenian and the dam Kildallogue Heather in a small herd of pedigree Charolais on the farm.

Kieran O'Donnell, handler of the champion in the show ring, explained: "Between my college study and work we didn't have an opportunity to show her during the year."

Also Read

Senior Champion Heifer, Summervilla Niki, exhibited by Tony O'Donnell, Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon and sold for €7,000 with Chris Curry, judge.
Senior Champion Heifer, Summervilla Niki, exhibited by Tony O'Donnell, Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon and sold for €7,000 with Chris Curry, judge.

But what a day it was, winning the first ever championship for the herd.

The reserve junior heifer, Kilduff Nikita, the price-topper of the day, was exhibited by Robert John Dunne, of Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan, who also exhibited Kilduff Nola, the second in the same show class.

A sideline view for a section of the large attendance of breeders who watched the judging at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Show at Tullamore.
A sideline view for a section of the large attendance of breeders who watched the judging at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Show at Tullamore.

There was a rousing round of applause when auctioneer Tom Cox brought the hammer down for Nikita at €7,500, while Nola later sold to a new home in Co Roscommon at €2,500.

Breeders from Northern Ireland paid an average of €3,954 for 11 heifers, which was 30pc up on the average for the balance of the animals sold.

There was an overall clearance of 73pc at an average of €3,284, with only 16 heifers leaving the sale ring without finding a new home - some of which had been strongly bid for.

While clearance was down 9pc on last year and prices on average back €500 there was general approval of the sale success, and vindication of the society decision a couple of years ago to launch the elite heifer show and sale as an addition to the schedule - previously, the heifers formed part of the Christmas cracker show and Sale at Elphin in December.

Show judge Chris Curry, chairman of the British Carolais Society, tapped forward 14-month-old Tullaghan Nova for junior champion.

Exhibited by Michael Daniel Daly, of Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim, the champion's sire is Domino, and her dam Tullaghan Cleo, who has produced a number of previous champions and is now being used for flushing.

She sold for the third highest price at €6,800, destined for a new home in Co Clare.

Sash

Reserve senior champion sash was awarded to August 2016-born Glenree Matilda from the herd of John Anthony O'Grady, of Creggane, Glenamaddy, Co Galway.

She was bred by Royal Exelent (s) and Royal Adeline (d) and sold for the fourth highest price at €5,100, heading for Roscrea, Co Tipperary as her new home.

Jerry & Kay O'Keeffe, of Woodlawn, Grange, Knocklong, Co Limerick, received €4,700 for Grangewood North.

Ciaran Daly, of Tawnytallan, Tullaghan, Leitrim, Co Leitrim sold Tawny Mermaid for €4,500 and Tawny Naya for €3,900.

Gerard Beirne, of Tullyloyd, Elphin, received €4,000 for Tullyloyd Nora.

David Erskine, of Crosses, Monaghan, was paid €4,000 for Fieldview Natalia.

Richard Hackett, of Coolistigue, Clonlara, Co Clare received €4,000 for Limkiln Nicole.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Milking parlour.

Search for seasonal workers spans the globe
Ivor Smullen. Photo: Kevin Byrne

'The €40 per cow given in the budget is not enough'
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

Legal action with former General Secretary weighs on IFA finances
Stock Image.

Warning over value of Friesian bull calves
 Stock photo

Peat extraction firm says it faces closure if EPA gets injunctions
LAIRG, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 14: Potential buyers watch as sheep farmers gather at Lairg auction for the great sale of lambs on August 14, 2018 in Lairg, Scotland. Lairg market hosts the annual lamb sale, which is one of the biggest one day livestock markets in Europe, when up to fifteen thousand sheep from all over the north of Scotland can be bought or sold. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Factories: Sheep prices mostly static despite Kepak hike
(Stock photo)

GLAS payments for 2018 issue to farmers from today