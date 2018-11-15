Northern interest lifts Charolais sale - Kilduff Nikita tops lively heifer trade at €7,500 in Tullamore

Strong demand from Northern Ireland breeders boosted demand at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society elite show and sale of heifers at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

The lively trade was a reversal of the seasonal general trend, with both the prices paid and clearance rate showing a big improvement on recent pedigree sales.

By the end of the day more than a quarter of the heifers sold were destined for export to their new homes, among them the two highest prices of the sale, for which the same breeder paid a total of €14,500.

Successful

Nigel and Gail Matchett, of Portadown, Co Armagh are among the best-known and most successful Charolais breeders in Northern Ireland and leading exhibitors of show winners and price leaders.

Reserve senior champion, Glenree Matilda with exhibitor, John Anthony O'Grady, Creggane, Glenamaddy, Co Galway and Jarlath Treacy, Claregal Charolais.

A week earlier Nigel was in Tullamore to judge the classes at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of bulls, and on Saturday he became the leading bidder for the senior champion of the show and for the reserve junior champion, for which he paid €7,000 and €7,500 respectively.

The senior champion of the show was awarded to Summervilla Niki, exhibited by Tony O'Donnell, of Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon on her first day out in a show ring.

James Dunne, Corporation Lands, Belturbet, Co Cavan and Chris Curry, judge, with the Reserve Junior Heifer, Kilduff Nikita, the price topper at €7,500 at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society Elite Heifer Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday.

The April 2017-born heifer, four star on the breed replacement index, was bred by Cavelands Fenian and the dam Kildallogue Heather in a small herd of pedigree Charolais on the farm.

Kieran O'Donnell, handler of the champion in the show ring, explained: "Between my college study and work we didn't have an opportunity to show her during the year."