Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 15 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Mayo Karin crowned Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018

Mayo Karin crowned at Strokestown, reports Martin Ryan

Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 and RDS Champion of Champions 2018, Mayo Karin, with Gerard Kilgallon, Mayoabbey, Claremorris, exhibitor, Pat Murphy, judge, Michael Brady, sponsor, A W Ennis, and John Appelbe, President, Irish Angus Cattle Society.
Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 and RDS Champion of Champions 2018, Mayo Karin, with Gerard Kilgallon, Mayoabbey, Claremorris, exhibitor, Pat Murphy, judge, Michael Brady, sponsor, A W Ennis, and John Appelbe, President, Irish Angus Cattle Society.

Mayo Karin has been crowned Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 and RDS Champion of Champions 2018 adding further glory to her most successful year ever in the show rings.

Bred by Gerard Kilgallon, in his medium-sized pedigree Irish Angus herd at Mayoabbey, Claremorris, Co Mayo she was judged All Ireland Irish Angus Cow with calf at foot, in the earlier rounds, before going forward to take the title of All Ireland Irish Angus Senior Female Champion at the 152nd Agricultural Show at Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Saturday.

The crowning glory for the Irish Angus cow, now in her sixth year, came when show judge, Pat Murphy tapped her forward as his choice for the Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 title.

She also receives the RDS Champion of Champions sash, trophy and Silver Medal which will be officially presented at an RDS award ceremony in January.

Thomas P Reynolds, Knockadrinan, Johnston Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon with his prizewinning Irish Angus heifer.
Thomas P Reynolds, Knockadrinan, Johnston Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon with his prizewinning Irish Angus heifer.

She was the Reserve Champion at the Irish Angus All Ireland last year, but has been sweeping the boards at the agricultural show scene in the west in 2018, winning the breed championship at Bonniconlon, Swinford, Roscommon, and Ballinrobe and Reserve Overall Inter breed Champion of the Show at Roscommon.

"She is a good cow with lots of the good characteristics of the breed," said Gerard after his first ever success in winning the Supreme All Ireland Championships of the breed which is great achievement for a herd of around 25 pedigree Irish Angus cows.

Jason Reilly, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co Leitrim with his All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Heifer Champion.
Jason Reilly, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co Leitrim with his All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Heifer Champion.

"The breed is going very well at the moment for cross breeding in the dairy herds but crossing with Jersey in the dairy sector could be damaging to the reputation of the Irish Angus going forward and that is something that we must be very conscious of," he added.

Mayo Karin was bred in the herd out of Mayo Ethna and by the sire, Westellen Deelay Grandslam. A male son of hers has already been a class prizewinner.

Also Read

Reserve to the Supreme Champion was Bridgehouse Ria, the All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Female Champion exhibited by Jason Reilly, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co Leitrim, an eight-month-old heifer by the sire, Baronagh Producer and out of dam, Currycramp Joan.

Co Leitrim breeder, Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, took double championships in the male awards when he showed Clooncarne Rommel by Baronagh Producer, the same sire as the Overall Supreme Reserve champion to be awarded the Junior All Ireland Irish Angus Male Championship and received the Senior All Ireland Irish Angus Male Championship for Clooncarne Prestige.

Nicole Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon All Ireland Irish Angus Young Stockmanship Champion 2018, with her father John Farrell, a former President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society.
Nicole Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon All Ireland Irish Angus Young Stockmanship Champion 2018, with her father John Farrell, a former President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

Although, for various reasons, entries from a number of well-known Irish Angus breeders were not present in the line out of the classes this year, the overall entry was almost on par with 2017 and the quality was generally described as "exceptional" despite the challenge for breeders who had to cope with a consistent downpour of rain during the judging which made it extremely difficult to show animals at their best.

Irish Angus Society President, John Appelbe, Clonakilry, West Cork presented the awards, congratulating the winners and thanking the sponsors for their continued support of the championships.

All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Female Champion: Jason Reilly, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co Leitrim

Reserve: Thomas P Reynolds, Knockadrinan, Johnston Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon

All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Male Champion: Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Reserve: Gerard and Helen Reynolds, Bunlahy, Aughnacliffe, Ballinalee, Co Longford

All Ireland Irish Angus Senior Female Champion: Gerard Kilgallon, Mayoabbey, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Reserve: Bernard Kerins, Carnaree, Ballymote, Co Sligo

All Ireland Irish Angus Senior Male Champion: Thomas Mulligan, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim

Reserve: John and Cathy Farrell, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon.

All Ireland Irish Angus x Heifer Champion: Nathy Brennan, Chaffpool, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

John Groarke pictured in his home near Tulsk, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

'They pay no heed to life beyond the Shannon'
The 157ac block of land is located at Blackrath, Colbinstown, near Kilcullen in Co Kildare

Over 150ac of prime Kildare land hits the market for €9,000/ac
13/Sept/2018. BAllymote Mart Lot Number 1046 Weight 360Kg DOB 11/5/17 Sex Male Breed LMX Price. € 850 Photo Brian Farrell

Tentative signs of a price bounce at cattle marts
Dairy farmer George Bingham is trialling the system on his farm at Templepatrick, Co Antrim

Dairy farmer with 1,200 cows on new tech which could cut his fertiliser bills...
Stock picture

Gardai treating major fire at Limerick farm as 'malicious'
(Stock photo)

Met Éireann 'will issue warnings if required' as they monitor Hurricane Helene
Property is guided at €750,000

Traditional homestead on 93ac guided at €750,000