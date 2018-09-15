Mayo Karin crowned Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018

Mayo Karin has been crowned Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 and RDS Champion of Champions 2018 adding further glory to her most successful year ever in the show rings.

Mayo Karin has been crowned Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 and RDS Champion of Champions 2018 adding further glory to her most successful year ever in the show rings.

Bred by Gerard Kilgallon, in his medium-sized pedigree Irish Angus herd at Mayoabbey, Claremorris, Co Mayo she was judged All Ireland Irish Angus Cow with calf at foot, in the earlier rounds, before going forward to take the title of All Ireland Irish Angus Senior Female Champion at the 152nd Agricultural Show at Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Saturday.

The crowning glory for the Irish Angus cow, now in her sixth year, came when show judge, Pat Murphy tapped her forward as his choice for the Supreme Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2018 title.

She also receives the RDS Champion of Champions sash, trophy and Silver Medal which will be officially presented at an RDS award ceremony in January.

Thomas P Reynolds, Knockadrinan, Johnston Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon with his prizewinning Irish Angus heifer.

She was the Reserve Champion at the Irish Angus All Ireland last year, but has been sweeping the boards at the agricultural show scene in the west in 2018, winning the breed championship at Bonniconlon, Swinford, Roscommon, and Ballinrobe and Reserve Overall Inter breed Champion of the Show at Roscommon.

"She is a good cow with lots of the good characteristics of the breed," said Gerard after his first ever success in winning the Supreme All Ireland Championships of the breed which is great achievement for a herd of around 25 pedigree Irish Angus cows.

Jason Reilly, Drumgowla, Cloone, Co Leitrim with his All Ireland Irish Angus Junior Heifer Champion.

"The breed is going very well at the moment for cross breeding in the dairy herds but crossing with Jersey in the dairy sector could be damaging to the reputation of the Irish Angus going forward and that is something that we must be very conscious of," he added.

Mayo Karin was bred in the herd out of Mayo Ethna and by the sire, Westellen Deelay Grandslam. A male son of hers has already been a class prizewinner.