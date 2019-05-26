Macho Man stands tall to deliver bullish performance at Kilkenny

Frank McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan with the Angus bull, Drumcrow Pontiac the second highest price bull at Kilkenny where he sold for €2,750 at the Kilkenny sale.
Frank McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan with the Angus bull, Drumcrow Pontiac the second highest price bull at Kilkenny where he sold for €2,750 at the Kilkenny sale.

Martin Ryan

A County Wexford-bred Limousin bull became the price-topper from the multi-breed entry at one of the last pedigree bull sales of the season which took place at Cillin Hill Mart, Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Galbally Macho Man, which sold for €3,000, was bred in the well-known herd of Trevor Masterson, Galbally, Ballyhogue, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford which continues to be the home of many quality animals within the breed.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The overall trade across Friesian, Angus, Hereford, Limousin, and Simmental bulls on offer was described as "tough" at the Kilkenny Agricultural Society final bull sale for 2019.

The October 2017-born Galbally Macho Man was bred from the herd dam Galbally Gwen and by the sire, Norman Inventor. He is five and four star Terminal and Replacement within the breed and five star under both across all breeds, with calving difficulty at 4.9pc.

His carcase weight and conformation within the breed and across all breeds is five stars all the way, with the bull attracting plenty of interest in the salesring before the fall of the hammer at €3,000, to become the breed leader and sale leader on the day.

Limousin bulls recorded the highest clearance within the beef breeds at 68pc and the second-highest breed average price at €2,210.

A Co Cavan-bred Angus bull, Drumcrow Pontiac, from the very successful Drumcrow Herd of Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, the home of several champions and price-toppers at the shows and sales on an annual basis, sold for the second highest price of the day at €2,750.

The bull was bred from the herd dam, Drumcrow Princess Jewel, an Angus cow which has become one of the jewels in the herd for the continuing success of her offspring, and the home-bred herd sire, Drumcrow Joker.

Also Read

While falling far below prices previously paid for bulls from the herd, Frank McKiernan felt it was "reasonable" on the day coming to the end of the current sale season and the trend of the trade generally in 2019.

Angus entries

Angus entries accounted for nearly half of the bulls on offer from the catalogue of Friesian, Simmental, Hereford, Angus and Limousin and recorded an average price of €2,061 for the Angus breed with a clearance of 56pc.

Second highest price for the breed was €2,700 paid for Clonbroney Richard, a 14-month-old bull, exhibited by Liam Foley, Clonbroney, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

The bull was bred from the dam, Clonbroney Cait and by the sire, Clooncolligan Exotic which produced a good measure of stars and a calving difficulty of 1.7pc.

Next in line for the breed was €2,650 for Joseph J McCormack's Steil Robert, a 15-month-old bull from the herd at Steil, Tulsk, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

Prices for the Angus ranged from €1,500 with the majority of the sales between €2,000 and €2,300.

Hereford bulls recorded the highest breed average at €2,230 on a clearance of 43pc.

Two bulls shared the top price of €2,500, both coming from well-known herds within the breed.

Shiloh Oh-Farm Eddie, a November 2017-born bull from the herd of Hugh Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate, Co Westmeath, and November 2017-born Moyclare Quantas, exhibited by Michael Molloy, Clonlyon Glebe, Belmont, Birr, Co Offaly.

Eddie is of Cill Cormaic genes on both sides, bred out of the dam, Cill Cormaic Nadia and by the sire, Cill Cormaic Kasper, producing a three and five star bull for Terminal and Replacement Indexes and a calving difficulty of 3.4pc.

Quantas is by the sire, Church Hill Nigel and out of the dam, Moyclare Rose. He is three and five stars on Terminal and Replacement indexes and four and five stars for carcase weight and conformation.

Second highest price for the breed was €2,400 for September 2017-born Ardmulchan Oracle, bred and exhibited by Philip Smyth, Ardmulchan, Navan, Co Meath. The bull is by the sire Cill Cormaic Napoleon and out of the dam Airhill Nepeta with four and three stars under Terminal and Replacement Indexes and calving difficulty to 3.5pc.

The general run of the trade for the Hereford bulls was from €2,000 to €2,350.

There was a small entry of Simmental bulls which met with a clearance of 20pc.

Indo Farming





More in Beef

Glenn C Jacob, Dunsinane, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford with two of his Hereford bulls at the sale in Kilkenny. Dunsinone Napoleon (far left) sold for €2,200.

One hundred not out for country's oldest bull sale
Members of the Beef Plan Movement protesting in Ballinasloe, Go Galway recently.

'Consumers know nothing about the Four Movement Rule' - Beef Plan
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'Factories won't benefit from €100m beef package, full stop' - Creed

Almost 600 feedlot type beef farms in operation in Ireland - Bord Bia
Stock image: PA

Battle lines drawn on €100m beef bailout fund
Calves

'We don't like killing them' - Export firm giving bull calves away for free
Stock image

The €100m question: how did Big Phil arrive at that bailout figure?


Top Stories

Teagasc Specialist Damien Costello, host farmer John Curley, and Teagasc Roscommon’s Brian Daly and Michael Conroy.

'I had a huge meal bill and too much grass when I didn't need it'
Safety guidelines: The silage harvest season sees a big increase in machinery-related injuries and fatalities every year

Better communication can help reduce silage season safety hazards
Aghsmear House is a charming Georgian residence, built in 1814 as a Rectory within a private and mature setting, on some 30 acres.

Country classic: Period house on 30ac in Tipperary for €695,000
Ballinderry Farm

'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac
In terms of investment, employment, education and health, broadband is vital to keeping a pulse in rural communities.(stock photo)

Jim O'Brien: 'Yes, the price of rural broadband is huge, but the prize is...
Fast food chain will spend €50m on locally sourced raw materials by 2021. Pat McDonagh. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Supermac beefing up his targets for Irish producers
Fragmented: Ireland has an exceptionally high number of farmers and a very low average farm size in comparion with the majority of EU countries

Mike Brady: Beware the pitfalls of farm partnerships