Macho Man stands tall to deliver bullish performance at Kilkenny

Galbally Macho Man, which sold for €3,000, was bred in the well-known herd of Trevor Masterson, Galbally, Ballyhogue, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford which continues to be the home of many quality animals within the breed.

The overall trade across Friesian, Angus, Hereford, Limousin, and Simmental bulls on offer was described as "tough" at the Kilkenny Agricultural Society final bull sale for 2019.

The October 2017-born Galbally Macho Man was bred from the herd dam Galbally Gwen and by the sire, Norman Inventor. He is five and four star Terminal and Replacement within the breed and five star under both across all breeds, with calving difficulty at 4.9pc.

His carcase weight and conformation within the breed and across all breeds is five stars all the way, with the bull attracting plenty of interest in the salesring before the fall of the hammer at €3,000, to become the breed leader and sale leader on the day.

Limousin bulls recorded the highest clearance within the beef breeds at 68pc and the second-highest breed average price at €2,210.

A Co Cavan-bred Angus bull, Drumcrow Pontiac, from the very successful Drumcrow Herd of Margaret McKiernan, Drumcrow, Corlismore, Co Cavan, the home of several champions and price-toppers at the shows and sales on an annual basis, sold for the second highest price of the day at €2,750.

The bull was bred from the herd dam, Drumcrow Princess Jewel, an Angus cow which has become one of the jewels in the herd for the continuing success of her offspring, and the home-bred herd sire, Drumcrow Joker.