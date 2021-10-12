Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Long-serving champion of the Angus breed shows no sign of slowing down

Two-time president Norman Little has served almost four decades on the Society committee

Norman Little pictured with his Angus herd on his farm outside Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand
Norman Little says the Irish Angus breed is marvellous. Photo: Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Norman Little pictured with his Angus herd on his farm outside Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Norman Little pictured with his Angus herd on his farm outside Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Norman Little says the Irish Angus breed is marvellous. Photo: Brian Farrell

Norman Little says the Irish Angus breed is marvellous. Photo: Brian Farrell

/

Norman Little pictured with his Angus herd on his farm outside Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

Martin Ryan

When Norman Little attended his first meeting of the Irish Angus National Council almost 40 years ago, little did he think he would stay on for a record unbroken tenure on the council.

In 1982 I was elected to fill the seat of my uncle Willie, who had served for a number of years,” recalls Norman, who runs the Cavetown herd near Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Norman has been re-elected every three years since, in accordance with the rules of the society.

Most Watched

Privacy