Limousin heifer sells for record 250,000gns at Carlisle sale

A Limousin heifer, Wilodge Poshspice, sold for a record 250,000gns at a sale in Carlisle recently.

Wilodge Poshspice smashed the Limousin World Record at 250,000gns when she was bought in partnership by two renowned herds, Messrs Jenkinson, Whinfellpark herd in Penrith and Boden and Davies, Sportsmans herd in Stockport.

This November 2019 born embryo heifer, was bred out of Millbrook Gingerspice, who won Supreme Champion at the Balmoral Show three times in a row.

Dam Gingerspice goes back to both Wilodge Vantasic and Tonka.

The sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle was a major reduction sale from the Wilodge herd on behalf of Christine Williams and Paul Tippets, Lodge Hill Farm, Shifnal, Shropshire.

In addition, a selection of heifers and a small selection of bulls were sold on behalf of the Brockhurst herd from WJ & M Mash Ltd, Torrington Farm, Buckinghamshire.

Covid-19 restrictions may have been in place, but this did not restrict the demand for the top-class cattle on offer with lots of interest and purchases secured both online and by phone.

The British Limousin Cattle Society Breeders’ Sale had a catalogue entry of 68 pedigree Limousin cattle and saw a strong clearance across the two herds.

Commenting, Christine Williams said: “We are overwhelmed and equally delighted to have achieved this fantastic result with what is a great young heifer.”

The sale at Carlisle represented a Major Reduction of the Wilodge Herd, with the entire crop of served and maiden heifers used for pedigree breeding, put up for sale”. The herd was established in 1989 by Christine and her late father, Don.

Next in line was the served heifer, Wilodge Onhigh, hitting 25,000gns. Scanned in calf to the 10,000gns Ironstone Oliver, this is one of the first Wilodge Heaven daughters to be offered for sale.

She is sired by Poweful Irish, who goes back to bloodlines from Haltcliffe, Grahams and Cloughhead. This September 2018-born heifer brings myostatin of NT419/Q204X to the table, along with a beef value of 48.

