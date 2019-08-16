Large turnout for livestock classes at Tullamore Show

Additional classes were added in the Hereford, Angus, Galloway, Belted Galloway and Beef Shorthorn breeds for 2019, and Charolais, Hereford, Limousin and Simmental breed societies encompassed national finals for their respective breeds in their schedules.

The champion Angus, Mayokarin, owned and shown by Gerry Kilgannon from Mayo Abbey, Claremorris, Co Mayo at Tullamore Show. Photo by Alf Harvey

Winners of the top awards were presented with new specially-commissioned gold medals and the coveted FBD National Livestock Show rosettes at the Parade of Champions which brought the day to a close with an outstanding display of winners watched by thousands.

In the dairy breeds, the senior Holstein champion was six-year-old Des Grands Trix Harmonica, winner of the senior cow in milk class and exhibited by Seamus and Aidan Foody from Crossmolina, Co Mayo.

The champion Shorthorn, Ricketstown Heather Maid, owned and shown by Martin Kelly from Carlow at Tullamore Show. Photo by Alf Harvey

Hollow Atwood Grace, the reigning Emerald Expo champion and Baileys junior cow champion 2018 from the herd of Philip and Linda Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford, was awarded the reserve championship.

September 2018-born Hollow Solomen Twink, a champion junior calf and reserve champion at the National Calf Show, delivered the top accolade in the junior Holstein section for Philip and Linda Jones, while the 12-month-old Lemrac Attwood Mae was reserve junior champion for John Moore from Clyduff, Rhode, Co Offaly. James Lambe from Castleblaney, Co Monaghan showed Ballytrain Marina VI, the reserve champion at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore in 2018 and breed champion at Balmoral Winter Fair 2018 to win the Dairy Shorthorn championship, while the Carter family from Clonakenny, Roscrea received the reserve championship for Ransboro Blossom 41, a calved heifer projected to yield 7,750kg of milk at 4.2pc bf and 3.91pc pr in her first lactation.

The senior commercial champion Peppa shown by Mark Maxwell and owned by the Maxwell brothers from Roscommon at Tullamore Show. Photograph: Alf Harvey

The Jersey champion was Suir Valley of Starlight exhibited by the Gaynor family of Mullagh, Co Cavan and winner of the inter-breed championship at the recent Castleblaney Show.

Garrett and Lyndsey Behan from Ballyfin, Portlaoise swept the boards in the Simmentals showing Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous for champion and Clonagh Darling Eyes for reserve champion as well as collecting a basket of awards in the classes.

Jubilant Fabulous, daughter of the three-time champion at Tullamore Bawny T-Rex, was the national junior and overall Simmental champion on Sunday. She is to be offered for sale at the 30th anniversary Elite Female Sale scheduled for Roscommon Mart on October 26.

Clonagh Darling Eyes is by the same sire and is also being listed for the October sale. The overall male breed champion at the show, a daughter won her third national championship on Sunday.

The champion Simmental, Jubilant Fabulous, owned by Garrett Behan from Ballyfin, Co Laois and shown by Lyndsey Behan at Tullamore Show. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Full results will be in the pedigree pages of next Tuesday's issue

The Blonde d'Aquitaine champion with handler Maria Cronin and owner Michael Creed from Inchigeela, Co Cork at Tullamore Show. Photograph: Alf Harvey

The champion Parthenaise, Golden River Nevin, shown and owned by Mark Winterbotham from Aughrim, Co Wicklow at Tullamore Show. Photograph: Alf Harvey

