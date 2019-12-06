Laois super-cow first European-bred cow to receive top world Simmental title

Lyndsey and Garrett Behan and their handlers with their string of champions at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore 2019 where they won eight of the eleven 2019 Irish Simmental National breed championships, including the male, female, junior, senior, and overall Supreme Championships.
Clonagh Honey Eyes, the Champion Yearling Heifer, at the 2017 Simmental Show and Sale at Roscommon sold for the top price of the day at €12,100
Garrett Behan, Ballyfin, Portlaoise with the Champion and top price bull at the Simmental Show and Sale at Roscommon in 2017, Clonagh Go Go Dancer, sold for €8,700.

Martin Ryan

Laois-bred five-year-old heifer Clonagh Darling Eyes has become the first European-bred cow to receive the Miss World Simmental title.

"It is a great honour - I'll treasure it," says Garrett Behan, who travelled to the Farmfair International in Edmonton, Canada to receive the award.

Garrett and his wife Lyndsey - of Clonygowan, Ballyfin - have broken all sorts of records for awards and prices for Simmentals in this country, landing the breed national title eight times in the last 10 years.

Clonagh Darling Eyes beat 104 national champion males and females from 60 countries to land the Miss World prize.

She is the daughter of Milton Senhorita by the sire, Banwy T-Rex, both cornerstones for the success of the Behans' 70-strong pedigree herd.

"I heard people saying I was mad when I bought Milton Senorita at an auction at 10 days old for €4,000," says Garrett.

"I have 11-12 daughters out of her and her direct sales of progeny have made more than €80,000, not counting grand-daughters, and she is now 15 years old."

Senorita, currently on a flushing programme, is a full sister to the then-record-priced €21,000 Milton Majesty.

"I bought her from Lyndsey's dad and that was the start of my relationship with Lyndsey - I ended up marrying the daughter of her breeder, so I didn't do too badly out of that herd anyway!" says Garrett.

There is plenty of interest from breeders in Darling Eyes but she is "not for sale".

Her sister Dora The Explorer won the Europe Simmental of the year three years ago.

Their sire Banwy T-Rex is the only animal to claim the overall breed title three times at the National Livestock Show (2009-11).

"T-Rex added a lot to the herd and produced a lot of very good daughters and grand-daughters. He cost me €15,000 in the yard but there must be 25-30 of his progeny with national titles and championships," says Garrett.

The Behans are particular about the bulls they bring in - "buy a good one when you see him" is Garrett's motto.

Lyndsey and Garreth Behan, with Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous which set a new Irish record for Simmental heifers when sold for €18,00 and the new
Lyndsey and Garreth Behan, with Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous which set a new Irish record for Simmental heifers when sold for €18,00 and the new "Miss World" Clonagh Darling Eyes. ET.

Their latest addition, Manor Park Handsome, cost 22,000 guineas.

"They say you should buy a bull when you don't need one because when you go looking for one you won't find what you want," Garrett says.

"When I bought Handsome I didn't need a bull but after going to Stirling for ten years and not seeing a bull that I wanted, when a bull that you like comes along you buy him - because you might have to wait another ten years for the next one.

"And I haven't seen another since either."

Handsome's first daughters born in the herd were included in the recent 30th-anniversary sale of heifers which averaged in excess of €5,000.

The peak price of €18,000 was for the 2019 Overall National Champion, Clonagh Jubilant Fabulous, a daughter of Bawny T-Rex - setting a new Irish Simmental record price for a female.

"I haven't got the record for a bull yet - but I am working on it and hoping that I'll have a very good one for Roscommon next November. I have people wanting to buy him already but he is not for sale until then," says Garrett.

Generally, though, the Behans feel "bulls are all right but the female is still the cream in our job for breeding because that is where the money is".

Reflecting on the success of the Clonagh herd over the last three decades, Garrett says: "I had an aim but there is a certain amount of luck in it too.

"When I was going out with Lyndsey before we married I told her that I wanted to be the best Simmental breeder in the country, if not in the world."

