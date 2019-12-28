Junior judges hone their skills at the major shows

At the at the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale, Cathal Gormley from Carrowkeel, Co Cavan took his place as junior judge alongside Orkney Islander Terry Coghill.

Cathal, son of regular exhibitor Thomas, is a prominent member of the Young Members Association and was one of two representatives from Ireland to attend the Canadian Charolais Youth Conference and Show in July.

Society secretary Nevan McKiernan explained: "We are doing the coaching at the major shows and sales where they have the opportunity of working with the senior judge."