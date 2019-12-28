Junior judges hone their skills at the major shows

Learning the ropes: junior judge Cathal Gormley alongside Terry Coghill
Martin Ryan

Coaching in the skills of livestock judging for young members is a new initiative run by the Irish Charolais Society.

At the at the Charolais Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale, Cathal Gormley from Carrowkeel, Co Cavan took his place as junior judge alongside Orkney Islander Terry Coghill.

Cathal, son of regular exhibitor Thomas, is a prominent member of the Young Members Association and was one of two representatives from Ireland to attend the Canadian Charolais Youth Conference and Show in July.

Society secretary Nevan McKiernan explained: "We are doing the coaching at the major shows and sales where they have the opportunity of working with the senior judge."

It is always gratifying for judges to have their decisions vindicated in the sales ring.

And Terry and Cathal clearly got it right in their selections as the champion and reserve across the three categories topped the sales.

Their selection for Senior Champion sold for €5,600 with the reserve making €6,000. The Intermediate champion made €10,200 and reserve sold for €9,500. At junior level the champion sold for €9,000 and the reserve made €7,500.

