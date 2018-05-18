Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 18 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Jagger struts his stuff at last of the Simmental sales - Cavan bull stars at Roscommon Mart

 

Champion of Show and price leader, Bingfield Jagger, with Arnold Hastings, Bingfield Hse, Crossdoney, Co. Cavan, exhibitor and Chris White, judge at the Irish Smmental Society bull show and Sale at Roscommon on Friday.
Champion of Show and price leader, Bingfield Jagger, with Arnold Hastings, Bingfield Hse, Crossdoney, Co. Cavan, exhibitor and Chris White, judge at the Irish Smmental Society bull show and Sale at Roscommon on Friday.

Martin Ryan

A County Cavan herd took home the cream of the rosettes and the prices from the last of the season's Simmental bull sales which was held at Roscommon Mart on Friday evening.

In the judging ring, where 2018 Simmental Society President, Gordon Salter, stewarded the proceedings, Chris White, show judge, tapped forward the 15-month-old, Bingfield Jagger, for the overall Championsip of the Show, before the award-winner went on to become the price-topper when sold for €3,250 under the hammer of auctioneer, Tom Cox.

Martin Mooney, Clononymore, Shannonharbour, Birr, exhibitor and Chris White, judge, with Tisaran Jackson, reserve champion at the Irish Simmental SocietyBull Show and Sale at Roscommon.
Martin Mooney, Clononymore, Shannonharbour, Birr, exhibitor and Chris White, judge, with Tisaran Jackson, reserve champion at the Irish Simmental SocietyBull Show and Sale at Roscommon.

Bred and exhibited by Arnold and Martina Hastings at Bingfield Hse, Crossdoney, Co Cavan the bull is headed for the heights of Co Donegal for the well-known herd of Bertie Hewson.

Bred by the sire, Dripsey Eddie Rocket he is out of the dam, Leeherd Eve 233 with Curaheen genes on her sire side. The champion ticked a lot of boxes on the chart as a five star for both Terminal and Replacement indices within the breed and three and five star respectively across all breeds, a replacement value of €140 plus a calving difficulty of 4.2pc which is under the all breed average and well below the average for his breed.

There was plenty of interest in the bull when he came into the ring, where the sale had t aken off to a slow start and being only the second bull for which auctioneer, Tom Cox secured the nod to drop the hammer, it gave the tempo of the sale a lift.

Second highest price was recorded for Shiloh-Farm Jockey from the herd of very successful breeder, Hugh Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate which sold for €3,050 for the second prizewinner in his class at the earlier showing.

Tomas Williams (8) Mullagh, Co Cavan selecting the heifer he wanted to purchase while getting some advise from his dad, Jimmy, at the Simmental Society sale of x-bred heifers at Roscommon Mart on Friday.
Tomas Williams (8) Mullagh, Co Cavan selecting the heifer he wanted to purchase while getting some advise from his dad, Jimmy, at the Simmental Society sale of x-bred heifers at Roscommon Mart on Friday.

Excellent combination

The 14-month-old bull boosted an excellent combination of genes from within the Simmental family with both Kilbride and Shiloh-Farm in his blood delivering five and four star indices respectively for Terminal and Replacement indices and valued at €133 for replacement.

Also Read

Reserve Champion of Show was awarded to Tisaran Jackson from the herd of Martin Mooney, at Clononymore, Shannonharbour, Birr, the progeny of Auroch Deuter on the sire side and the dam, Cruithill Ciderella with Curraheen genes on her sire side.

He is a five star Terminal index and four star Replacement Index bulls with a replacement value of €135 and sold for €2,850.

Sarah Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate with prizewinning bull, Shiloh-Farm Jockey sold for the second highest price of €3,050 at the Simmental Show and Sale.
Sarah Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate with prizewinning bull, Shiloh-Farm Jockey sold for the second highest price of €3,050 at the Simmental Show and Sale.

It has been a very difficult season for breeders of pedigree bulls for sale with very strong supplies on farms and breeders delaying purchasing because of the weather and fodder related problems being experienced on the farms.

Once again the sale struggled to come close to a 50pc clearance for a small entry with an average of €2,775 recorded.

However, while the clearance was slightly down on the 2017 sale, the top price was up 16pc and the average was also up on last year showing that there was a positive trade for the good bulls.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Tony Gavin

Irish beef set for Chinese shelves by mid-summer
Demand for meat in China has quadrupled over the last 30 years. Stock image

Irish beef exports must be cut above to break China

New pricing structure as factories turn on the charm
EWS Traditional Butchers are understood to be only one of two butchers in the country who specialise in selling Aubrac beef.

'Aubrac beef has a very nice flavour and texture,' says award-winning Donegal...

Could alternative fodder crops improve animal performance?

Meat plant that closed with €1.4m debts re-opens
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Sellers hope sun can get prices rising in marts


Top Stories

Wild goats are causing trouble in Co Clare

61-year-old farmer saves wild goats causing havoc in small town
Farmer Gerald Wolff pumps diesel fuel into a fuel tank to take it back to his farm in Harper, Kansas, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Farmers worldwide struggle with rising fuel costs
If you are considering making a will you should discuss the matter with family members as well as getting legal advice

New law aims to prevent ‘blackmail value’ of challenges to wills
Kepak has also announced that it will expedite its planned investment of a further €3m at McCarren Meats. Stock photo: PA

Kepak Group signs €35m five-year contract with China-based company
Cattle grazing at Ballyloughan Castle in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Beef trade: Agents are 'very keen' for cattle
Stock image

AIB says family farm homes excluded from non performing loan sale
The property was guided prior to auction at €450,000.

Dairy farmer pays €12,000 per acre for Louth property