Jagger struts his stuff at last of the Simmental sales - Cavan bull stars at Roscommon Mart

A County Cavan herd took home the cream of the rosettes and the prices from the last of the season's Simmental bull sales which was held at Roscommon Mart on Friday evening.

In the judging ring, where 2018 Simmental Society President, Gordon Salter, stewarded the proceedings, Chris White, show judge, tapped forward the 15-month-old, Bingfield Jagger, for the overall Championsip of the Show, before the award-winner went on to become the price-topper when sold for €3,250 under the hammer of auctioneer, Tom Cox.

Martin Mooney, Clononymore, Shannonharbour, Birr, exhibitor and Chris White, judge, with Tisaran Jackson, reserve champion at the Irish Simmental SocietyBull Show and Sale at Roscommon.

Bred and exhibited by Arnold and Martina Hastings at Bingfield Hse, Crossdoney, Co Cavan the bull is headed for the heights of Co Donegal for the well-known herd of Bertie Hewson. Bred by the sire, Dripsey Eddie Rocket he is out of the dam, Leeherd Eve 233 with Curaheen genes on her sire side. The champion ticked a lot of boxes on the chart as a five star for both Terminal and Replacement indices within the breed and three and five star respectively across all breeds, a replacement value of €140 plus a calving difficulty of 4.2pc which is under the all breed average and well below the average for his breed.

There was plenty of interest in the bull when he came into the ring, where the sale had t aken off to a slow start and being only the second bull for which auctioneer, Tom Cox secured the nod to drop the hammer, it gave the tempo of the sale a lift. Second highest price was recorded for Shiloh-Farm Jockey from the herd of very successful breeder, Hugh Murray, Shiloh, Parkwood, Moate which sold for €3,050 for the second prizewinner in his class at the earlier showing.

Tomas Williams (8) Mullagh, Co Cavan selecting the heifer he wanted to purchase while getting some advise from his dad, Jimmy, at the Simmental Society sale of x-bred heifers at Roscommon Mart on Friday.