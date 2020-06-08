Farming

In-calf heifer makes €1,950 as Simmental sale goes online

New normal: Buyers look over cattle at Leinster Marts in Carlow, adhering to Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Finbarr O&rsquo;Rourke Expand

A November 2017-born Simmental heifer, due to calve in August, made the top price for in-calf entries at the Irish Simmental Society online commercial heifer sale at Roscommon Mart when she sold for €1,950.

Bred by Martin Doohan, of Lisseycasey, Co Clare, the 97pc Simmental, five star with Replacement Index of €147, was bred by the sire Curraheen Apostle.

There was a 97pc clearance for the entry for the first sale conducted online for the society, to facilitate breeders under the Covid-19 restrictions.