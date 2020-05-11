Farming

How to breed top-quality cattle - pedigree breeders give their advice

Longford leader: Ciaran and J J Farrell with the Hereford Premier Show and Sale Champion 2018 sold for €4,250 Expand

Listen carefully to the advice of those who have learned from their mistakes in the past. That's the message from JJ Farrell, a renowned breeder with the Trillick Hereford Herd in Co Longford, which has existed for almost three-quarters of a century.

JJ has a well-thought-out list of 'dos and don'ts for those looking to get involved in Hereford breeding.

DOs