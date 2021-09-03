How this Tipperary farmer is balancing a dairy farm with a top-class pedigree operation

Running a large dairy operation alongside a prolific herd of pedigree Charolais and a sizeable area of tillage has given PJ and Matt Ryan “a good balance in quality of life” .

Farming 520 acres near Templemore, Co Tipperary — half owned and the balance leased — the brothers’ Kilvilcorris Charolais herd has built up a national reputation.

On top of a 130-cow pure Friesian and Holstein dairy herd, and their 45 Charolais sucklers, they grow and harvest 100 acres of cereal crops for home feeding and still find time to run a busy pit silage-making contracting service for neighbouring farmers.

“The dairy herd is on my farm and the Charolais are on Matt’s, which is two miles away, but we work together all the time on everything and we get on very well,” explains PJ.

“I have a great interest in the Charolais and I suppose you’d need to have a love for it to stay with it. It is a lovely job and something I love doing. I’d hate to give it up. It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal.”

PJ enjoys breeding pedigree Charolais, saying 'It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal'

PJ enjoys breeding pedigree Charolais, saying 'It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal'

On the contrast between the dairy herd and the pedigree Charolais, he says: “The dairying is stronger. The pedigree breeding needs to be done very well to make it a successful venture financially.

“We put a lot into it and aim to get up to the top end at the sales — it helps to be getting good prices and making it pay for itself.

“It nice to have a balance on the farm. We are very happy with 130 cows and don’t intend to go further at present because we want a bit of balance in quality of life in general, and not to be too tied to it.

“The farm family model is a good place to be and it is probably the best”.

The Ryan have put a lot of focus on getting the foundation right with the best genetics, both for dairy and beef production.

The Charolais herd was founded 30 years ago by buying six females from breeders Benny Keating and Ted Curtin.

After that suitable females were bought at society sales mainly and using the best possible genetic lines available from the Charolais Society, plus some British and French bloodlines.

The success of their breeding policy has been borne out in the percentage of progeny selling for more than €6,000 at the elite sales — to a peak of €9,400 — over the past decade.

“We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull from Dan Melody, Bunratty Mike Tyson for €5,700 which has bred some very good stock,” PJ says.

'We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull, Bunratty Mike Tyson, for €5,700,' says PJ

'We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull, Bunratty Mike Tyson, for €5,700,' says PJ

“We had always waited until the bulls were well proven and only used the best of them. The generations tended to prove themselves.”

Strong cow families dominate the progeny from the herd and nearly all of their 20 females going under the hammer at the first Production Sale from the herd at Tullamore on Friday evening (September 10) can be linked back to one of their top cows or one of the top-price bulls at the sales in recent years.

“We have put a good lot of work into building up a herd of hard-working cows that all rear their own calves and have a high fertility status, and that is the kind of herd we find can produce top-end commercial bulls,” says PJ.

PJ says: 'The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving'

PJ says: 'The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving'

“The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving. We haven’t gone for extreme cows, and given that we bred up most of the herd from the six foundation stock, there is great consistency running through the progeny.

“We are very conscious of the ease of calving, because it makes the herd more profitable, and more and more it is becoming important because a lot of the suckler farmers are now working off their farms.

“About half of our customers for bulls every year are repeat customers and that’s what you’d hear when they come back: they have had no problem with calvings and they want that to continue.”

PJ says he has always had a keen eye for a good animal, never just thinking his own were the best around.

PJ says he has a keen eye for a good animal

PJ says he has a keen eye for a good animal

“I’d see the good animals fairly quickly and I always kept a watch on what is breeding well and selling well,” he says. “Going to the sales keeps the eye focused more on what the market is demanding.

“You have to be a bit critical even of your own stock; if there is a problem you have to go about correcting it. There is no point in thinking your stock are the best all the time or expecting that they should be.

“Try to see them from the purchaser’s point of view and what they are looking for in them and try to correct it and have a better line the next day out.

“You have to be watching every day. Make every day a learning day, because if you think too much of your own stock, you can be catching yourself out.

“Our star rating figures are very good. By using the best of the bulls, we have been able to maintain the star ratings at the higher level.

“It is part of our breeding policy to keep the cows very correct all the time. I wouldn’t ever like to go too extreme on using muscle at the expense of structure, correctness and function, because if the cow herd is good you’ll breed good bulls off them.

“The breeding is the first thing I go for, and a good visual assessment. It is a help to have the stars, but I wouldn’t decide an animal on them by any means — and some of the bulls that got a high rating are not the best because there is not enough information recorded on them.”

The dairy herd is a mix of pure Friesian and Holstein-Friesian cows averaging over 7,000 litres, supplied to Centenary Co-Op. The suckler herd is autumn calving.

Matt’s son John completed his farming studies at Kildalton College in 2020 and has returned to full-time farming with his father and uncle.

Tweaked French bloodlines giving Irish breeders the Charolais they want

French bloodlines tweaked to produce the type of Charolais suckler cow preferred in Ireland are performing well for many of the leading breeders.

Breeding in the Ryans’ Kilvilcorris herd has been based on a mix of French, British and Irish bloodlines to produce some of the top Charolais pedigree bulls and heifers for the shows and sales, particularly over the past decade.

“The Irish breeders have tweaked it a bit to look more of the type of bull required in this country, and breed a bull expressing a nice bit of muscle and not growing too tall,” says PJ Ryan.

His preference is for a cow with structure, function, ease of calving and correctness .

“I watch very closely what the market wants by seeing the stock that breeders are buying, and every day I go to a sale, I feel I learn something to benefit from”, he says.

Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd

Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd

Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd, most of them with some links back to the foundation stock bought in the late 1980s.

“The cow families are very important in the herd and have been the cornerstone of breeding over the years,” says PJ

“We had one very good cow, Kilvilcorris U Beauty, who bred many good heifers. Her daughter, Kilvilcorris Camilla, bred a good bull, Kilvilcorris Genius. We sold him in Tullamore in April 2013, and he made €9,400.”

Three years later, Kilvilcorris Luke sold for €7,000.

Other big sellers include Kilvilcorris Mark, who changed hands for €9,000, and last December Kilvilcorris Price sold for €7,000.