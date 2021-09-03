Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How this Tipperary farmer is balancing a dairy farm with a top-class pedigree operation

PJ and Matt Ryan explain how they divide their time on their Tipperary holding, and talk about the breeding policy that enables so many of their Charolais progeny to sell for €6,000-plus

Top drawer PJ Ryan with his Kilvilcorris Charolais herd on his farm near Templemore, Co Tipperary. Photos: Martin Ryan Expand
&lsquo;We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull, Bunratty Mike Tyson, for €5,700,&rsquo; says PJ Expand
PJ enjoys breeding pedigree Charolais, saying 'It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal' Expand
PJ says he has a keen eye for a good animal Expand
Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd Expand
PJ says: 'The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving' Expand
Expand

Close

Top drawer PJ Ryan with his Kilvilcorris Charolais herd on his farm near Templemore, Co Tipperary. Photos: Martin Ryan

Top drawer PJ Ryan with his Kilvilcorris Charolais herd on his farm near Templemore, Co Tipperary. Photos: Martin Ryan

&lsquo;We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull, Bunratty Mike Tyson, for €5,700,&rsquo; says PJ

‘We were using 100pc AI until 2017 when we bought a very good stock bull, Bunratty Mike Tyson, for €5,700,’ says PJ

PJ enjoys breeding pedigree Charolais, saying 'It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal'

PJ enjoys breeding pedigree Charolais, saying 'It is lovely to be able to produce a good animal'

PJ says he has a keen eye for a good animal

PJ says he has a keen eye for a good animal

Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd

Six strong cow families are the backbone of the Kilvilcorris herd

PJ says: 'The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving'

PJ says: 'The cornerstones of the breeding policy are structure, function, correctness and ease of calving'

/

Top drawer PJ Ryan with his Kilvilcorris Charolais herd on his farm near Templemore, Co Tipperary. Photos: Martin Ryan

Martin Ryan

Running a large dairy operation alongside a prolific herd of pedigree Charolais and a sizeable area of tillage has given PJ and Matt Ryan “a good balance in quality of life” .

Farming 520 acres near Templemore, Co Tipperary half owned and the balance leased the brothers’ Kilvilcorris Charolais herd has built up a national reputation.

On top of a 130-cow pure Friesian and Holstein dairy herd, and their 45 Charolais sucklers, they grow and harvest 100 acres of cereal crops for home feeding and still find time to run a busy pit silage-making contracting service for neighbouring farmers.

Most Watched

Privacy