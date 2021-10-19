Farming

How this part-time farmer went from four heifers to being Ireland’s biggest pedigree Angus breeder

Oliver Haugh expanded his herd to 220 breeding cows plus 450 followers, buying eight farms in Co Clare, building infrastructure and reclaiming the land, despite having a full-time off-farm job. He explains how he did it and why he did it, and why he won’t stop growing

Commitment to expansion: Oliver Haugh and some of his pedigree Angus cattle at Newhall Estate, Co Clare. Photos: Eamon Ward Expand
Oliver with farm manager Noel Keating Expand
A Red Angus bull and weanling on Oliver's farm Expand
A Red Angus cow Expand
Oliver's herd numbers almost 700 in total Expand
Oliver owns 500ac and rents another 300ac Expand
Oliver has 40 Red females Expand
Oliver hopes the demand for Red Angus is not just a 'craze' Expand

Martin Ryan

Within a decade of buying four heifers “as a hobby” , engineer Oliver Haugh expanded his herd to become the largest breeder of pedigree Aberdeen Angus in the country.

The initial heifers arrived in 2010 to graze a small area of rented land; Oliver now has a breeding herd of 220 cows, plus up to 450 followers, grazing 800ac in Co Clare including some Red Angus.

“I bought the four heifers from Dr Pat Meehan in Limerick as a hobby because it was in the recession and I was bored I always had an interest in farming but I had gone off to do engineering,” he explains.

