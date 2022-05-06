How this builder bought a pedigree Charolais heifer on a day off… and went on to sell bulls for up to €16,600

Jim Geoghegan recalls his coincidental introduction to pedigree Charolais as one of the “luckiest days” that changed his life.

That was more than a quarter of a century ago, when the Westmeath man was persuaded to buy a pedigree Charolais heifer at a livestock sale at Naas.

“I had taken a break from work to have a look at what was on offer and had no intention of buying anything until I got talking to a few of my neighbours at the sale who had a cow or two each, and they said ‘what harm would one do around your place?’,” he says.

Fast-forward to 2022, and his Lisnagre herd ranks among the top pedigree Charolais herds in the country, with 25 breeding cows running beside some commercials, and an exceptional record of show and sale successes.

“The Charolais have been good to me. It is the achievement of breeding some really good animals that I take pride in, even more than the money they make,” says Jim, who has sold bulls for up to €16,600.

“I was lucky. I invested in very good cows. Buying cows that breed well, I was able to build up the herd — and quality always comes first, because every man is looking for an animal that is going to produce a good calf.”

Among Jim’s achievements are showing the Junior and Senior champions at the Charolais Society Premier Spring Show in 2018.

He particularly treasures the Female Championship of the Show rosette (and subsequent RDS champion of champions) for Lisnagre Yvonne at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore in 2012.

“That was a day I took a lot of pride from,” says the grandfather of six.

Jim and his wife Catherine recently opened the gates to their 150ac Lisnagre farm near Streamstown, between Tullamore and Mullingar, to host the launch of the Tullamore Show 2022, which takes place on Sunday, August 14.

Jim has been exhibiting at the Tullamore Show for decades, and he says he can’t recall the last time that he didn’t bring home a leading award.

Born into a farming family, Jim went into construction at the age of 16, establishing a successful career as a plastering contractor.

He took over the running of the family farm in 1990 — while continuing to work in construction. This involved buying and finishing forward stores.

While working at Tallaght Hospital in the early 1990s, he decided to take a few hours off to attend a Charolais Society sale at Naas.

“I did not know a lot about the breed but I got talking to (leading breeder) Peter Spollen and he picked out a heifer for me and I bought her,” he says.

That heifer, Greyfog Lena, became the foundation for his Lisnagre herd, and his relationship with Peter has been vital to his success.

In 2008, Jim bought the mother and later a daughter of Peter’s multi-award-winning Ballydownan Simone.

Ballydownan Violet bred Lisnagre Elite, which was sold to NCBC in 2010 and became the top producing bull in 2014, with an all-time record for the breed of 9,231 calves registered to him, almost three times his closest rival.

Jim says Violet was crucial in his breeding success

“It all goes back to Violet. She was key. I knew she had to be good because I knew her mother and felt that she could not go wrong — she bred a lot of good bulls that made top prices.

“The breeding in the herd goes back to all the same bloodlines. They were some of the top cows in the country for generations and are still delivering the goods for me.”

Along with Elite, two other bulls have been purchased by AI centres — Lisnagre Handsome (HJZ) by Dovea Genetics, Thurles; and Lisnagre Laurence (CH4285) by Dunmasc Genetics, Portlaoise.

Six of the top cows in the herd are now being flushed using Richard Duff’s Champion Embryo Transfer Service in Co Laois. Recently, 20 pregnancies were obtained from 21 embryos.

After 40 years working in construction, experiencing the Boom and the Bust, Jim returned to full-time farming in 2016 “to a job I love doing where I take pride in what I’m producing”.

“I was investing (in livestock) in the good times and I could see the building business was going to turn,” he says.

“I suppose the investment I made at that time is paying off now.”

As for further expansion?

“I am very happy with what I have,” he says.