How this builder bought a pedigree Charolais heifer on a day off… and went on to sell bulls for up to €16,600

Jim Geoghegan’s life changed when his neighbours persuaded him to buy a pedigree heifer 25 years ago — his Lisnagre herd in Westmeath is one of the top-ranked in the country, raking in awards and fetching big prices

Sense of achievement: Jim Geoghegan of Lisnagre Charolais on his farm at Rosemount, Co Westmeath. Photos: Jeff Harvey Expand
Jim's land Expand
Six of the top cows in the herd are being flushed Expand
Jim's herd in the fields Expand
Jim has 25 breeding cows running beside some commercials Expand
Jim&rsquo;s daughters Cora Green and Elaine Duffy with Lisnagre Yvonne, National Livestock Show Champion and RDS Champion of Champions in 2012 Expand
Freda Kinnarney receiving the National Hall of Fame lifetime achievement award from Minister Pippa Hackett with Hall of Fame CEO Michael Flanagan Expand
Jim says, '&lsquo;I invested in very good cows... quality comes first, because every man is looking for an animal that is going to produce a good calf&rsquo; Expand
Jim says, 'I was investing in livestock in the good times and I could see the building business was going to turn. I suppose the investment I made at that time is paying off now&rsquo; Expand
'The Charolais have been good to me' Expand

Martin Ryan

Jim Geoghegan recalls his coincidental introduction to pedigree Charolais as one of the “luckiest days” that changed his life.

That was more than a quarter of a century ago, when the Westmeath man was persuaded to buy a pedigree Charolais heifer at a livestock sale at Naas.

