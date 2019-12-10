How this 91-year-old woman is still helping run this successful Hereford herd

Following the early death of her husband in 1980, she was a cornerstone in keeping the herd going and continues to have an avid interest in the success of the herd.

She recalls showing their Herefords at the RDS Spring Show at Ballsbridge and among her treasured possessions are the specially designed championship medals awarded for her father's animals at the County Show in Offaly in 1932 and Ballinasloe Show in 1938, where she led the winner around the show ring.

She was one of a family of all girls and by her early teens, she was a familiar figure leading the prize-winning animals at the shows.

Ten year old, Gertrude leading her father's champion Hereford at Ballinasloe Show in 1938.

The tradition of Hereford breeding is deeply rooted on David Larkin's farm in Offaly, where the 'whitehead' has been the dominant breed for nearly a century.

The generations of commitment to the Herefords goes back to David's grandfather, Thomas Feighery, who established the breed on the farm in 1928.

Attention to the core qualities of the founding genes continues to be a winner for the herd in both the show and sales rings.

The list of top-class stock includes Cill Cormaic Nevada. Nominated as the NI Bull of the Year for two years running, he sold for €5,200, and is now based in John Conlon's Drumatee herd in Armagh.

Cill Cormaic Prince 2 was the top-price bull at the 2018 Hereford Premier Spring Sale at €5,000, and Perseus champion at the Hereford sale in Tullamore 2018.

Cill Cormaic Generator was champion bull at the Hereford Society's show and sale at Roscommon - maintaining a winning tradition for the herd which dates back decades.

Cill Cormaic Nevada from David Larkin's herd sold for €5,200, and now based in the Drumatee herd in Armagh. He has been the Northern Ireland Bull of the Year for the last two years.

Two bulls bred in the herd have sold into the AI service. Both Cill Cormaic Kasper (KZP) and Cill Cormaic Marvel (HE2376) were purchased by Dovea Genetics, the Tipperary-based AI Centre.

Kasper was ranked one of the easiest-calving Herefords on the list at 2.2pc difficulties. He was widely used for cross-breeding in dairy herds. Marvel is still in the AI Centre.

The herd pre-dates the Irish Herd Book for the breed - it was initially registered in the British Hereford Herd Book.

"At the time, the herd prefix was 'Hermitage', but then it was discovered that there was another herd in Britain with the same prefix and it would have cost a substantial payment to retain the name, so it was changed to Cill Cormaic in the 1950s," explains David.

"I was only nine years old when Daddy died and I became involved in the running of the herd from 12-13, and I showed my first animal at North Tipperary Agricultural Show at Nenagh when I was 14."

His mother Gertrude showed animals from the herd when she was 10 years old. Now 91, she is still hale and hearty and maintains a keen interest in the herd.

David studied agricultural science at Waterford RTC and went on to work for the farm supplies business, Grennan's, for a few years before returning to full-time farming at the Hermitage, close to the village of Kilcormac.

Genes

He has steadily built up the herd to its present size of 40 breeding cows.

After the herd was depopulated in 2000, the challenge was to trace some of the original genes and restock with as much of the traditional-type Cill Cormaic Hereford as possible.

David says he was fortunate to see an advertisement for a descendent of Generator, which he rated one of the best bulls ever bred in the Cill Cormaic herd.

That bull, Ballinphraise Brandy, became the new stock bull in the herd.

David's judgement was vindicated when Brandy's first-born son, Cill Cormaic Clinton, became champion at Roscommon.

In all, the first 13 bulls he bred sold for an aggregate of €50,000 and individual prices of up to €5,600.

Consistency has been the hallmark of the Cill Cormaic herd over the last nine decades, with a continuous string of Hereford champions and price leaders establishing a record which is hard to equal in any pedigree herd.

Hereford

David Larkin believes that Hereford beef is being "undervalued" for the quality of the product.

"I think it is being sold too cheap for the quality that it has," he says. "On the supermarket shelves, beef is nearly all the same price and the Hereford is a better-quality beef.

"The traditional breeds are coming back because high meal bills are not sustainable and you have to try to do nearly everything off grass.

"I see big demand for the Hereford for crossing with the dairy herd because they don't want a breed that is going to create calving difficulties.

"I have found no difficulty with the Hereford calving. All of my cows calve without problems and I still will have decent calves, and gestations are very normal."

He is clear on the breeding priorities to be followed in his herd.

"I haven't diluted my bloodlines. If you know your cow and your bloodlines, you should know what to cross with and it is definitely not all about stars.

"I try to keep up quality with size, and one of the main things nowadays is trying to improve the milk. I'd be culling any cow that is not able to rear her calf well after two or three months.

"Some of the cows today are just not able to drive on their calf after the first two or three months - it is a problem in a lot of the suckler breeds.

"If there is too much of the beef qualities, you might have less of the milk side and some people say that the stars are placating it. I want to keep quality in the carcase as well."

There are a few Simmentals kept in the herd and crossing is producing interesting results.

"I find that if I cross a Simmental on the Hereford, the Hereford will put the finish on them that I cannot get from the continentals," says David.

"You can get that fat score of 3 or 3+ more easily by crossing with the Hereford, and that is the problem with the continentals at the factory now - it is hard to get the fat score without pushing a lot of feed into them and that comes at a cost, which is going to effect your margin.

"The way that beef has gone, it is having a big effect on the suckler herd. Every year around here, there are two or three more suckler herds going out and going into dairying.

"They are going to use Friesians for the first few years to get their numbers up and then they will go for a traditional bull and that will be either Hereford or Angus - that is the way that I see it going in the future."

His advice for a new breeder going into Hereford is to "start off with a very good bloodline… if I was getting into a new breed, I would be looking at who is breeding the top bulls".

Bloodlines

"If you start with an unknown bloodline, you don't know what you are going to get and it is going to take too long to find out, and you are not going to be able to compete with what is there," he adds.

"I know there is a lot being done with feeding, but you have to start right. My granny always said that 80pc comes from the female. No matter what bull you use, if the female is not a good breeder, you are not going to be successful."

Indo Farming