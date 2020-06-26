Farming

How overseas bloodlines helped to revitalise a traditional Irish breed

Once the dominant breed in Irish dairying, the Shorthorn is enjoying a new lease of life in beef production, reports Martin Ryan

John Clarke with some of his Doon Pedigree Shorthorn Herd on the farm in Co Roscommon. Expand

Close

Blending bloodlines imported from Canada and Australia with the traditional Irish dual purpose Shorthorn breed has seen John Clarke's Doon pedigree herd become one of the most successful in the country.

When he established the herd in 2006 on his farm in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, John's main objective was to produce beef for domestic and export market requirements while retaining the most important characteristics of the Shorthorn breed which has been in Ireland for more than two centuries and was the dominant dairy breed up to the late 1940s.

Since then he has bred several bulls which have been selected for the Gene Ireland Programme and many ending up in the AI service in this country.