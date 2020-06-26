How overseas bloodlines helped to revitalise a traditional Irish breed

Blending bloodlines imported from Canada and Australia with the traditional Irish dual purpose Shorthorn breed has seen John Clarke's Doon pedigree herd become one of the most successful in the country.

When he established the herd in 2006 on his farm in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, John's main objective was to produce beef for domestic and export market requirements while retaining the most important characteristics of the Shorthorn breed which has been in Ireland for more than two centuries and was the dominant dairy breed up to the late 1940s.

Since then he has bred several bulls which have been selected for the Gene Ireland Programme and many ending up in the AI service in this country.

John says he was drawn to the breed by its "ease of management, fertility, functionality, docility and strong maternal qualities," and the objective over the last 15 years has been "to continue to produce the type of Shorthorn that the market wants and what our repeat customers desire".

Doon Jupiter, bred by John Clarke in Co Roscommon

Doon Jupiter, bred by John Clarke in Co Roscommon

"There is no destination for Doon Shorthorns, just a journey of development and improvement that brings rewards to ourselves and to our customers".

The initial challenge for John was to put together a herd of foundation females and this was no easy task and took a few years with select heifers being sourced from sales in Ennis, Castlerea and Carrick-on-Shannon, plus off farm purchases.

Once that had been achieved, the Canadian and Australia bloodlines were used in the herd to good effect to build the herd up from the foundation stock.

The selection of some Doon herd progeny for the Gene Ireland Beef Programme and purchase by AI confirms the success of the formula used.

Some of the notable sires available through AI included Kilkelly Major (KKJ), Kilfrush Vantage(KVG), Moydrum Castle King (MCK), Castletroy Bertie(CSI) and Sliabhbhui Prince (SBU).

"There was an infusion to the domestic gene pool of sires from Canada and from Australia, including Alta Cedar Lads Legacy (ADZ), Alta Cedar Perfect Storm 11U (S869) Malton Zenith (MZI) and Eionmor Mr Gus 80c (S260).

Some of the super shorthorns in Tommy Staunton's Herd in Co Galway

Some of the super shorthorns in Tommy Staunton's Herd in Co Galway

"The impact of these sires and the subsequent fusion of genetics transformed the Shorthorn cattle we have today," says John.

"As a result of this infusion, we felt we could achieve our goal of producing shorthorn animals with the distinct qualities to be commercially profitable and be ideally suited to the prevailing climate in Ireland."

The select genetics were used to breed a consistent type of stock, with superior cow families coming to the fore.

It took time, but "the fruits of our endeavours were realised in 2013 when Doon Erasmus (EMS) was selected for the Gene Ireland Beef Bull Breeders programme," says John.

One of the prolific Shorthorn cows in John Clarke's Doon Herd

One of the prolific Shorthorn cows in John Clarke's Doon Herd

"He was bred by a Canadian bull Perfect Storm (S869) and a Lickeen Enda 5th dam and was purchased by Progressive Genetics. His progeny has excelled by way of award winning pedigree cattle and commercial cattle that compete favourably with cohorts from other breeds.

"In the following years, SH2360 Doon Giorgio and SH2361 Doon Gladiator graduated from the Gene Ireland Bull Breeders' programme with excellent results.

"Giorgio was sired by the renowned Chapelton Typhoon (S1150) out of a traditional dam sired by Annaly Leo (ALO). Gladiator was sired by Paintearth Rama 53U out of a dam sired by Moydrum Castle King (MCK)," adds John.

Premium Scheme

The Irish Shorthorn Premium Beef Scheme - launched in 2016 when the ABP Food Group partnered with the Shorthorn Marketing Company to offer a premium bonus of 15 cents per kilo to Shorthorn sired progeny - was an important development for the breed.

As a result, Doon Giorgio (SH2360) was promoted for use in dairy herds. This has been very successful and the use of shorthorn genetics is increasing annually.

The latest successful offerings are Doon Jupiter SH4929, a full brother to Giorgio, and Doon Jeremiah SH4932, a son of Spry's Exclusive J13. Both are available from BullBank with their progeny already attracting a lot of attention.

Looking to the future. John says the priority is "to pay careful attention to key metrics that will give beef shorthorns an edge when competing with the other wonderful breeds of cattle in this country".

Shorthorn steers now delivering the sort of results associated with continental cross breeds

Producing U-grade beef from Shorthorn steers may appear far fetched to many finishers to be achievable, but John Clarke has proved it possible with the progeny from his herd in Roscommon.

He has achieved a daily live weight gain of 2.1 kg, carcase weight of 380kg at 15 months of age and a kill out of 59pc.

It all adds up to a performance more akin to what is targeted from continental cross breeds by the majority of the best beef farmers.

The statistics are driven by the performance of male progeny of the herd sire, Doon Erasmus under progeny testing carried out at Tully, Co Kildare as part of the ICBF Gene Ireland programme.

The test involved 57, June, July & August born bulls by 22 sires across eight breeds slaughtered at 13-15 months.

The average carcass weight for the group was 352kg.

The average daily gain for the group during their 84-day performance test period was 2.2 kg per head per day.

The average growth rate within the group ranged from 0.86kg to 2.84kg per head per day. The average kill-out for the group was 57pc, with kill-out ranging from 51pc to 61pc.

The key figures from the Doon Shorthorn performance were:

Sire Doon Erasmus EMS

Age 15 months

Dry Matter Intake 14.85kg/day

Average Daily Gain 2.1kg/day

Feed Efficiency 7.07kg

Initial Liveweight 430kg

Final Liveweight 640kg

Carcass Weight 380kg Kill out 59pc

Carcass Conf & Fat U+ 3+

While John Clarke concedes that the position of the Shorthorn breed as a dominant dual-purpose breed on Irish farms has weakened significantly, more of the breed's focus is now concentrated on breeding for beef production and the Beef Shorthorn is finding its place among that sector.

More than 30,000 calves continue to be registered to Shorthorn dams annually and over 10,200 calves by Shorthorn sires are being born each year to the dams of breeds other than Shorthorn.

Friesian, Limousin and Angus cows are being crossed with Shorthorn sires, the official calf registrations confirm

Fewer and smaller Shorthorn herds are breeding to higher standards and international demand for pedigree stock has been driving the prices upwards.

Tommy Staunton, based in Kinvara, Co Galway, received €8,400 from a UK breeder in 2018 for a breeding heifer, Caramba Rothes Lovable, a full sister to the Herd's prolific show Champion Caramba Rothes Hottie.

This price set a new Irish record, which had been held by another full sister, Caramba Rothes Kissable, which had sold for €5,200 the previous year.

At the 2018 draft sale, which was conducted online, five Caramba Beef Shorthorn heifers, sold to an average of €7,380 all going to herds in the UK.

Irish breeders have paid close to €4,000 for pedigree Shorthorn bulls in recent years in strong competition for the top quality bloodlines.

Another Co Galway herd, Noel and Lisa O'Dowd's Creaga Herd at Creggs produced Creaga Heidi, an Irish Champion Shorthorn cow which retained the 'Miss Europe' title in the World Breeders Championship for successive years.