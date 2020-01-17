Select time to preview
How a heifer bought Michael O'Leary in the mid-1990s gave new impetus to Angus breeding in Ireland

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary Photo: Tony Gavin
Martin Ryan

A pedigree Angus heifer imported by Michael O'Leary nearly a quarter of a century ago is continuing to deliver a valuable legacy for Irish breeders.

HFE Intent was imported from Canada in the mid-1990s by the Ryanair boss. O'Leary has a keen interest in breeding quality Angus, but he was unlikely to have visualised the long-term contibution his investment would make to Irish herds.

His Gigginstown herd in Westmeath has become the focus for many Irish breeders searching for quality breeding lines.

John Appelbe, a former president of the Irish Angus Society, is one of many who speaks highly of what the HFE Intent genes have contributed.

His 13-month-old Carrigroe R Dakota - bred in his herd at Carrigroe, Clonakilty, Co Cork -became the highest price Angus heifer for 2019, when sold at €5,700, the latest in the lengthening list of quality progeny of the Dakota cow family, decendants of the Canadian import.

Carrigroe R Dakota was judged Champion Heifer at the Angus Society elite show and sale at Carrick-on-Shannon last month before topping the heifer sale and being knocked down to a north Tipperary breeder.

John Appelbe (Exhibitor) with Overall Female Champion Carrigroe R Dakota sold for €5700to become the highest price Angus Heifer of 2019, Sinead Conroy, Beatrice Appelbe, Shelia Cronin (presenting the Mary Smith memorial cup), Michael Cronin (Judge), Anthony Flatherty (Show Sponsors Connolly Redmills), Oliver Flanagan (Ring steward), Padraig O'Connor (Irish Angus President), John Appelbe (Exhibitor)
"She was a nice one that ticked all of the boxes. I knew before the sale that there was a lot of interest in her, but some of them didn't think that she would make as much," said John.

Performance figures

In the show programme he described her as a "special heifer", combining "a blend of true Irish Angus style, excellent pedigree and tremendous performance figures".

With a Terminal Index of 108 and Replacement Index 209, she was the kind of heifer that any breeder would want to take home.

She was in the top 1pc for the breed in this country under most of the traits. Her sire, Rathosheen Hugo, has bred stock that have won all the main Irish Angus shows and her dam, Carrigroe Lady Tinge, comes from an 18-month old heifer purchased from the Gigginstown herd "at a reasonable price".

"Over the last decade they have done very well for me. Her great-grandmother had the second highest terminal and replacement index and she bred a daughter that was higher," said John.

The Carrigroe herd, one of the largest in this country, has several generations of the bloodline in the herd, breeding a fine record of show champions and price leaders.

In 2016, a reserve champion heifer sold for €8,300 and the following year, €4,750 was paid for a Carrigroe-bred heifer, the top female Angus price for the year.

