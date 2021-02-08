Farming

‘Great cows to breed a Charolais’ – Sligo farmer Bernard Hunt is achieving impressive results with his Salers-Charolais cross weanlings

Bernard Hunt receiving the Brian Halton Memorial Cup at Ballinasloe Agricultural Show in 2014 for his cow, Divine, a two-in-a-row National Saler Cow Champion Expand

Martin Ryan

Crossing two pedigree French beef breeds has become a winning formula for a Sligo farmer who is producing quality weanlings for the commercial market.

Bernard Hunt, who runs one of the largest Salers herds in this country, has turned to crossing a high percentage of his cows with a Charolais bull to achieve optimum results.

"The Salers are a great cow to breed a Charolais" he says of his experience with his 80-cow Sligo Salers pedigree herd at Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo which was established more than 25 years ago.

