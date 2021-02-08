‘Great cows to breed a Charolais’ – Sligo farmer Bernard Hunt is achieving impressive results with his Salers-Charolais cross weanlings

Crossing two pedigree French beef breeds has become a winning formula for a Sligo farmer who is producing quality weanlings for the commercial market.

Bernard Hunt, who runs one of the largest Salers herds in this country, has turned to crossing a high percentage of his cows with a Charolais bull to achieve optimum results.

"The Salers are a great cow to breed a Charolais" he says of his experience with his 80-cow Sligo Salers pedigree herd at Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo which was established more than 25 years ago.

The Salers females’ distinctive feature of having a large pelvic area aids eases the calving of heavy-muscled Charolais calves which is a huge benefit to those using a Charolais bull.

A dominant breed for profitable beef production, the challenge of potentially difficult calvings has discouraged the dairy sector from using Charolais for cross breeding in their herds. Instead, Angus and Hereford have become the dominant breeds.

Bernard Hunt, however, is taking a different approach with the multi award-winning herd established by his father, Brian, in 1995 with imported bloodlines from France, the home of the Salers.

Over the years, the quality of the herd has been consistently enhanced and it is also the largest pedigree Saler herd in the west.

Progeny

For several years, Bernard has been using a large-framed, well-muscled Charolais bull on almost 40pc of his pedigree herd to produce progeny for sale at seven to nine months to his strong customer base.

The calves are generally golden coloured and are sold on to finishers for €3/kg at 300-350kg in the spring or autumn. There is a low level of meal feeding for the autumn-born calves, and the spring-born calves are sold off grass in the autumn.

“It is a rarity for a Salers cow to need assistance at calving” says Bernard "because they are bred for rough mountain terrains in France and they have to be very hardy for the conditions they are being kept under".

In France, which is also the home of the Charolais breed, crossing of the two breeds is also practiced to a considerable level without difficulty.

"The beauty of the Charolais is that they can be sold any day of the year. They are a very good quality calf and bring the extra hair from the Salers. They are always saleable and in big demand," he says.

Charolais heifer calves

"Even the Charolais heifer calves are in great demand and people are buying them for breeding because they bring the milk of the Salers with them on the first cross. They might use a Salers bull on them the first year and then go back to using a Charolais again," he adds.

He points out that one of the problems which the Salers have had to overcome in this country is the perception that they are a very wild breed.

He maintains they are very manageable and says the Irish climate has brought out many of the breed’s favourable traits.

"There is great longevity to the Saler cow. They keep going for a long time and go back in calf very easily each year and are a very healthy breed."

French breeders have a preference for crossing pedigree Salers with a pedigree Charolais bull, but Bernard finds no difference in calf quality from the purebred or first cross Salers cow and the Charolais bull.

His heifers are also sold through the marts as weanlings, with many being purchased for breeding by several repeat customers.

Calving ability

Bernard says the first cross Saler heifers retain the excellent calving ability of their Salers dams and, when crossed back to a Charolais bull, many produce an excellent golden-coloured calf again.

In 1995, Bernard and his father Brian travelled to France where they purchased their first Salers. The Salers bull was the first in the north-west and created a lot of interest among the local farmers in the new breed.

Expand Close Bernard Hunt (right) with Sligo Freda and her calf, Sligo Lucy, National Livestock Show Champion in 2011 and 2012. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bernard Hunt (right) with Sligo Freda and her calf, Sligo Lucy, National Livestock Show Champion in 2011 and 2012.

Later that year two Salers heifers were purchased and the foundation of the herd was underway.

"We ran the Salers bull with the herd of commercial cows which we had at that time which were a mixture of everything,” says Bernard.

"My father had seen the Salers in the Scottish Hills a few years earlier. They were on a tour with Teagasc and he started to research them after that and saw a few bulls in Northern Ireland at the time.

"That is the way that it all started. Our eyes were opened with what we saw in France that year, and we were back there every year for up to fifteen years. We bought a few more over the years and built up the herd that way.

"My father had an awful interest in pedigree over the years and (now in his elderly years) still has a keen interest in the progress of the herd," says Bernard.

As the commercials on the farm were phased out, the Sligo Salers Pedigree Herd took over and continued to be built up to the present 80 breeding cows.

"Their hardiness is very suited to our conditions and the big thing is their health and ability to go back in calf very easily" says Bernard.

Bloodlines

And selling a bull back to a French breeder from whom they had purchased some of their foundation stock was a proud milestone for the Hunts.

"It came about after the (French) herd had lost most of their bloodline and they wanted to rebuild their herd. It was a particular achievement to be returning some of the original bloodline to France" said Bernard.

In 2007, the Sligo Salers was nominated the National Overall Salers Large Herd of the Year and in 2017, Bernard was presented with the prestigious National Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his contribution to the breed.

Expand Close GAA President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, presenting the National Hall of Fame Award to Bernard Hunt at Athlone in 2017. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp GAA President, Aogán Ó Fearghail, presenting the National Hall of Fame Award to Bernard Hunt at Athlone in 2017.

The herd has won multiple show awards including several All Ireland. Bernard was also a member of the Salers Cattle Society National Council for several years.

Harsh native habitat has given the Salers breed distinct genetic advantages

The Salers are native cattle of the Auvergne, a mountainous plateau of south-central France where altitudes rise as high as 6,000 ft. The weather is harsh with high rainfall and heavy winter snow.

The Salers are believed to be one of the oldest distinct breeds in the world and may date back directly to the early settlement of the area by Neolithic farmers 4,500 years ago.

The isolated nature of the Salers original habitat lent itself to a high degree of genetic fixation and it is believed that, in contrast to most British breeds which often trace back to one cow or bull, Salers arose from a large indigenous population.

Consequently there is a wide genetic base and good diversity within the breed to select for characteristics such as size, milk yield and conformation.

In France the breed has expanded well outside its Auvergne heartland.

There are currently about 210,000 Salers cows and 98,000 pure-bred heifers in France with around 49,000 Salers cattle performances recorded.

Expand Close Bernard's Sligo Jeri, the All Ireland Heifer Calf Champion in 2010. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bernard's Sligo Jeri, the All Ireland Heifer Calf Champion in 2010.

The commercial success of Salers cows is due in part to their coarse forage efficiency. It is claimed that they spend less time grazing but take bigger and more frequent bites.

Their coarse forage efficiency reduces the costs of additional of additional concentrate feeding.

Comparative studies of calving ease invariably rank Salers number one. The flat square, box-like pelvis of well-bred Salers cows is very noticeable and the internal dimensions are several sq cm bigger than other breeds. This aids easy calving and suitability for being crossed with heavier muscled breeds.

Since the breed was first imported into Ireland there has been a steady growth in the number of pedigree Salers herds nationwide.

In Munster there is a strong Salers presence in Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Cork. The most dominant counties in the west are Sligo, Roscommon, Mayo, Galway, and there are also a number of herds in Cavan.

Sligo herd has blazed an award-winning trail for the breed

Bernard Hunt’s Sligo Salers herd has won many show and national titles. These include sending out All Ireland Calf Champions, All Ireland Cow Champions, and winning the Overall Salers award for four consecutive years at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore.

Among the most successful animals bred in the herd has been Sligo Freda, a sister to the bull which the Hunts exported back to the source of some of the herd’s original bloodlines in France.

Sligo Freda was breed champion at the National Livestock Show in 2011 and 2012 as a senior cow, Supreme Champion at Elphin Show in 2006, 2007 and 2011, and Overall Champion at Virginia Show in 2011, as well as winning many awards as a junior heifer.

Divine was judged All Ireland Champion Cow in 2013 and 2014, and also won titles at Bailieborough, Virginia and Rathdowney in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The Sligo Salers herd has exported 10 bulls and two heifers to breeders in Scotland and Wales, and was one of the first non-French herds to export a Salers bull back to France.

In 2007, the Sligo Salers herd was nominated the National Overall Salers Large Herd of the Year.

And in 2017, Bernard was presented with the prestigious National Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his contribution to the breed.