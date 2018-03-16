Gallery: See the Laois herd breaking all the records

A record-making hat-trick of show championships, several class awards and a double of top prices was achieved by the Clonagh herd at the Simmental Society's first show and sale of 2018 at Roscommon Mart last weekend.

A record-making hat-trick of show championships, several class awards and a double of top prices was achieved by the Clonagh herd at the Simmental Society's first show and sale of 2018 at Roscommon Mart last weekend.

The Co Laois herd carved a niche in Simmental history by becoming the first ever to show the senior and junior champion bulls and champion heifer on the same day. The herd is owned by Garreth T Behan, Cloneygowan, Ballyfin, a recent past president of the society.

Derek Costello from Barnattin, Killineer, Drogheda with his prizewinning bull, Barnattin Jon Boy.

He received the junior bull championship sash for Clonagh Just a Dream. Success in the judging ring was matched in the sale ring for Garreth when the 12-month-old bull sold for the top price of the sale at €12,500 to Padge Mulhare, Cloghan, Co Offaly, receiving a big round of applause from the ringside. The five star bull was by Kilbride Farm Dragoon and out of the dam, Cloneygowan Temptress Posh.

The Kilbride sire delivered another champion for the herd when October 2016-born Clonagh Hot Shot received the senior championship sash - for the second year in a row - before selling for €4,000, the second highest price for a bull. Clonagh Jazzy Eyes, a January 2017-born heifer, added sparkle to the female section, selling for the leading price of €6,100 after winning the heifer championship of the show.

William O'Riordan from Kilbrien, Rathcormac, Co Cork with Bridgemount Harvey, reserve Senior Bull Champion.