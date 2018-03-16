Farm Ireland
Gallery: See the Laois herd breaking all the records

It was a red letter day for the Clonagh herd at the opening Simmental show and sale of the year

Lyndsey Behan, Garreth T Behan and Trevor Shortt, with the three Clonagh herd champions, Clonagh Jazzy Eyes, Clonagh Just a Dream and Clonagh Hot Shot, a first ever triple-show championship for the same Simmental herd.
Martin Ryan

A record-making hat-trick of show championships, several class awards and a double of top prices was achieved by the Clonagh herd at the Simmental Society's first show and sale of 2018 at Roscommon Mart last weekend.

The Co Laois herd carved a niche in Simmental history by becoming the first ever to show the senior and junior champion bulls and champion heifer on the same day. The herd is owned by Garreth T Behan, Cloneygowan, Ballyfin, a recent past president of the society.

Derek Costello from Barnattin, Killineer, Drogheda with his prizewinning bull, Barnattin Jon Boy.
He received the junior bull championship sash for Clonagh Just a Dream. Success in the judging ring was matched in the sale ring for Garreth when the 12-month-old bull sold for the top price of the sale at €12,500 to Padge Mulhare, Cloghan, Co Offaly, receiving a big round of applause from the ringside.

The five star bull was by Kilbride Farm Dragoon and out of the dam, Cloneygowan Temptress Posh.

The Kilbride sire delivered another champion for the herd when October 2016-born Clonagh Hot Shot received the senior championship sash - for the second year in a row - before selling for €4,000, the second highest price for a bull.

Clonagh Jazzy Eyes, a January 2017-born heifer, added sparkle to the female section, selling for the leading price of €6,100 after winning the heifer championship of the show.

William O'Riordan from Kilbrien, Rathcormac, Co Cork with Bridgemount Harvey, reserve Senior Bull Champion.
Another Kilbride Farm Dragoon offspring out of Clonagh Darling Eyes, the heifer has five star replacement index within the Simmental breed and across all breeds. The herd also captured the second highest heifer price of €5,200, paid for Jennalyn Janet Hilary Rose, also sired by Kilbride Farm Dragoon.

It was the best-ever day for the Clonagh herd as Lyndsey Behan led seven bulls around the sales ring, while auctioneer Denis Barrett recorded the lively bidding that returned an average of €4,500, followed by six heifers, four of which were sold at an average of €3,900.

Trade in general was well back on 2017, with the low turnout partly attributed to the late spring, and resulting in clearance of bulls slipping to 38pc, while the smaller entry of heifers recorded a clearance of 58pc.

Senior Reserve Champion bull was Bridgemount Harvey, an October 2016-born, from the herd of William O'Riordan, Kilbrien, Rathcormac, Co Cork. The Lisnacran Sunnyboy sired bull, out of Bridgemount Vicky, sold for €2,800.

James Kelly (16) from Ballynacally, Ennis, with Mount Horizon, the first prize winning heifer and third highest priced at €3,800.
Push for stock sees quality bullocks jump €100-€150/hd
Can citrus pulp replace rolled barley when finishing cattle on grass silage
'I am not a fan of the factories. I prefer the marts' - The first IFA female county...
'Salers are trouble-free to manage and that suits me as a part-time farmer'
GALLERY: A week can be a long time in the beef game
Taking stock of calf to beef profit factors
Kilkenny farmer's switch from sucklers to rearing 180 calves to beef


