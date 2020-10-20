Farming

Elite cows going head-to-head for 'queen of the decade' title

 

Contender: Ricky Barrett with the 2016 Supreme Champion, Laurelelm Shottel Daffodil 2
Ridgefield Dundee Portea from Patrick and Derek Frawley's herd; they are two of the breeders to have won the Supreme Championship title twice in the last decade

Ridgefield Dundee Portea from Patrick and Derek Frawley&rsquo;s herd; they are two of the breeders to have won the Supreme Championship title twice in the last decade

Ridgefield Dundee Portea from Patrick and Derek Frawley’s herd; they are two of the breeders to have won the Supreme Championship title twice in the last decade

An elite dairy ‘queen of the decade’ will be crowned when the cream of the nine cow champions from the last 10 years vie for the prestigious title at the virtual National Dairy Show.

British expert David Jones will select the winner from the Supreme Champions from 2010 to 2019.

Covid-19 restrictions mean the 2020 National Dairy Show at the Millstreet Arena will be a virtual event screened live from 6pm-9.30pm on October 28 and 29.