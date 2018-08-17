Farm Ireland
Dudley delight as Kilsunny Herefords sweep the board

David Sheehan (ISA) and IHBS president Martin Murphy presents the Murphy Cup to Edward Dudley for his Hereford Champion 'Kilsunn Lass Lily' at North Tipperary Show at Nenagh
David Sheehan (ISA) and IHBS president Martin Murphy presents the Murphy Cup to Edward Dudley for his Hereford Champion 'Kilsunn Lass Lily' at North Tipperary Show at Nenagh

Martin Ryan

The Dudleys' Kilsunny Herefords took a clean sweep of the major awards for the breed at North Tipperary Show in Nenagh.

Irish Shows Association president David Sheahan presented the sash for Champion Hereford of the Show to Edward Dudley of Dovea, Thurles, exhibitor of 'Kilsunny Lass Lily', while Susan Dudley accepted the award for Reserve Champion of the breed for 'Kilsunny Lass Nectar'. Trevor Dudley also won the €1,000 Premier Hereford Bull Calf of the Year Championship for 'Kilsunny Ozzy'.

Reserve Champion Bull calf award went to John Johnston's Farney Osmondo, an impressive looking 10-month-old bull sired by Gageboro Morgan from the herd at Toomevara, Nenagh.

There was a fine showing for the breed at the show where an entry of 60 animals competed for the honours, making for a testing afternoon for show judge Glenn Jacob, of Dunsinane Herefords.

Tom Brennan's Ballen Pride took home the Champion heifer sash, adding to a formidable show season so far having won Reserve Champion and Junior Female Champion at Gorey Show, another venue recognised for attracting large numbers of Herefords.

Davina Lewis' Glosterbegpoll 1 Sheeba came second in the heifer championship line-up. Sired by Glosterbeg Dave, this reserve champion should be a strong contender in the National Calf Show later this year.

Results

€1,000 Premier Hereford Bull Calf of the Year Championship

1. Kilsunny Ozzy - Trevor Dudley, Kilsunny Hse, Dovea, Thurles, Co Tipperary

2. Farney Osmondo - John & Mary Johnston, Toomevara, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

3. Moyclare Royal - Michael Molloy, Clonlyon Glebe, Belmont, Birr, Co Offaly

4. Gurteragh Aristocrat - Michael O'Keeffe, Gurteragh, Newmarket, Co Cork

5. Grianan Showman - T & A Fitzgerald, Glebe House, Mounttemple, Moate, Co Westmeath

6. Butlerstown Breezer - Shane O'Driscoll, Butlerstown North, Bandon Co. Cork

