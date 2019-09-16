Donegal double in the bullock championships

The All Ireland Beef Bullock Championship Strokestown Agricultural Show last weekend was described as "the best in years".

Eighteen animals from a spread of the country stretching from Limerick to Donegal competed for the €5,000 prize fund for the Beef Bullock Champion.

The event was confined to animals with not more than four permanent teeth and not shown in any other class at the show.

Clive and Victor Barnett, from Raphoe, Co Donegal, showed an 18-month-old bullock, with an estimated weight of 830kg - judged Champion Calf at the 2018 show - to take the coveted award, which was presented by sponsor Noel Sweeney.

The champion was bred by a Belgian Blue sire and out of a Charolais cow on a farm where calf to beef production is one of the main enterprises

Donegal exhibitors made it a double with Roy and Clive Stephenson, from Letterkenny, showing the Reserve Champion.

John Lynch, who judged the classes, commented: "I have been coming to Strokestown Show for 15 years and the commercial beef championship has always been excellent.

"It is no different today. The top animals today are the best I've seen here in years."

Beef heifer champion

The Greenvale Animal Feed All Ireland Beef Heifer Champion was exhibited by Fergal Flanagan, from Kilmacumsey, Elphin, Co Roscommon, who received the €800 first prize.

The Reserve was exhibited by the Maxwell Brothers, of Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The Championship attracted entries from Meath, Westmeath, Roscommon and Cavan, with entries confined to animals with not more than two permanent teeth.

