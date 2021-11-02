‘Dad said that he’d either buy us a quad or a pedigree heifer...we still have no quad’

As livestock farmers brace themselves to face the challenge of climate control, young farmer Eoin McGovern defends against suckler farmers in the west becoming the “scapegoats” of the broader farming sector and being denied the opportunity to survive.

“I definitely see a future in suckler farming. It is certainly possible to make it work and it can be a very rewarding life and should be encouraged,” he says.

“While quality is the most important, there are enough barriers against any young farmer trying to get into suckling, but having to cut numbers [to meet carbon targets] would be very disappointing.”

Eoin adds: “I think that there are certainly other industries and sectors that a blind eye is being turned to and agriculture, in my opinion, is being asked to carry an unfair share.

“Maybe agriculture and farming are the soft options for a whopping. I think so. But it can be an incredibly rewarding life for those who make it work.”

He argues that without a viable suckler farming sector, huge tracts of the west of Ireland could become denuded of livestock because much of the land and farm structure is not suited to dairying.

Eoin and his brothers, Mark and Gareth, and younger sister, Kate, are all actively involved part-time in the running of their Crossane herd of pedigree Charolais at Fivemilebourne on the Sligo-Leitrim border.

The herd of 15 breeding cows, complimented with the use of carriers of embryos, have been punching above their weight with performance rewarding their attention to the quality base upon which the herd was founded in 2007.

Eoin does not hide the fact that a majority of farmers in the west have to cope with the added challenge of farm fragmentation. The farm structure is typified by the McGoverns’ 80 acres, which despite land being of reasonably good quality, would not ideally lend to dairying because it is fragmented.

Founded with a heifer costing €1,500, her first-born calf sold for €4,000 and within a few years pedigree bulls from the herd were selling for up to €6,000.

And although their pedigree herd is not large enough to provide full-time work, Eoin is confident that there can be a future for many young farmers in suckling in the west.

“I’d wholeheartedly encourage any young farmer interested to go for it, but to target producing for the top end of the market with the best quality sucklers that can be produced,” he says.

“I hate the public perception at the moment that suckler farming is dying, because it is already suffering, because it is very difficult for any young person to get into any type of farming, not alone pedigree livestock breeding.

“It is worrying for the future for sure, but I’d hate to think that the suckler farmer is going to be pushed out because of a Government policy for climate change, whereas I think that suckler farmers are being scapegoated.

“The large, highly-intensive dairy enterprises, in my opinion, are surely more damaging for the environment than the traditional suckler farms that would have been grazing the land going back for centuries and are far more climate-efficient than some of the factory type farming.”

He is firmly of the belief that primary producers are not getting their deserved share from the final price of their produce and that rebalancing of the distribution is necessary.

“We potentially need to protect the suckler farmer more and the farmer should be seeing more of a cut from the beef price. The farmers reinvest the money all of the time and that is good for the economy,” says Eoin.

“Going forward, the perception needs to be that we can produce grass-based beef and lamb and milk, the healthiest in the world, and that should be more heavily promoted and in turn the customer should be prepared to pay more for that quality.

“Globally, I think it is being slowly recognised that quality food is being put at a higher level and people are more conscious of their health and certainly with populations growing all over the world, the demand for quality food is growing.”

The foundation heifer for the herd was by the noted Charolais sire Doonally New, and purchased at the Society Christmas Cracker Show and Sale at Carrick-on-Shannon for €1,500.

“Her first calf was a bull by Pirate and made €4,000, so we were hooked from there,” recalls Eoin.

But it had been an interesting toss up between the purchase of the heifer or a piece of farm equipment.

“We were always pushing to get a quad for the farm, but dad was definitely against it and he put it up to us at the time. He said that he’d either buy us a quad or a pedigree heifer and then we all decided on he pedigree heifer.

“Still no quad today, but a lot more pedigree heifers, and I think that we got a lot more out of the pedigree breeding and the shows than we would have got out of the quad.”

He adds: “I suppose we built up from there, buying more heifers at the different sales and we have 15 breeding cows at the moment and also do a bit of embryo work. I suppose our biggest success was in 2019 when we got the overall champion of the year with a heifer bred by Goldstar Echo called Crossane Niamh.”

The original purchase was still in the herd up to a few years ago and left a great legacy of good stock which have been complimented by further purchases.

“The All Ireland Champion heifer is now calved herself and we have a couple of embryo calves off her and she is breeding very well.

“She has a calf at the moment, a couple of weeks old by Hercules M, and that is a real prospect for next year. We have full sisters of hers kept in the herd for breeding and I think that we are in a really strong position going forward.

“The investment in buying quality breeding stock definitely has paid off. You are better off with fewer cattle but always trying to keep the highest quality. Quality pays always.

“Dad [Gerry] was always a good judge of cattle and I think that is where it came from, actually being able to see the potential in an animal.

“That very first cow might not have been the most talked about or the best heifer in the yard that day, but dad certainly saw the potential in her and it has paid off tenfold.”

‘Visual assessment is more important than bloodlines ’

“The stars don’t come into a breeding decision on our farm,” says Eoin McGovern of the successful Crossane pedigree Charolais herd.

He is a very strong advocate of the visual assessment of the animal as a priority, putting selection down to good stock judging.

Eoin and his siblings are familiar figures leading their animals around the judging rings at the regional agricultural shows.

Their stock has also been to the fore at the pedigree sales commanding prices of up to €6,000 for pedigree Charolais bulls and taking champion rosettes, having bred the Overall National Champion Charolais Heifer of the Year in 2019.

Eoin is clear about how they have selected the breeding stock for their herd with emphasis on quality from the start.

“Buy the best, definitely, but also really focus and look for a quality animal. They don’t necessarily have to be the highest price animal of the sale, but look for quality by judging them visually. Figures can be misleading. Sometimes bloodlines can be misleading,” he says .

“I would put the figures at a 10pc guideline and 90pc on the visual assessment. I really would not put much emphasis on the figures.

“They are purely a guideline and I would not be a big fan of the star system and I think that people get caught up in believing that the stars will make up for a lack of breeding and it does not correlate, in my opinion.

“Look for quality on the merit of the animal. You have got to judge the animal on the day. First of all they have to be very correct on the legs. The female needs to be a feminine, well-balanced animal, not overly extreme on muscle and not too narrow or square either.

“We bought the very best we could get and we were always very conscious of the breeding lines.

“It was down to stock judging really and after that trying to match them with a bull that would compliment the cow, correcting any faults that she might have to get a balance.”