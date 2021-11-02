Farming

‘Dad said that he’d either buy us a quad or a pedigree heifer...we still have no quad’

Eoin McGovern talks about the success he has enjoyed with his Crossane herd of pedigree Charolais. “We still have no quad but a lot more out of the pedigree breeding and the shows than we would have got out of the quad.”

Eoin and Mark McGovern at Riverstown Show with Crossane Niamh Expand
Crossane Niamh as champion at Ballina show with Mark and Kate McGovern Expand
Mark McGovern with Crossane Niamh at Tullamore Show Expand
Brothers Eoin, Mark and Gareth McGovern pictured at Bonniconlon Show with Champion Bull Crossane Napoleon Expand
Mark McGovern and Crossane Niamh at Tullamore Show during judging Expand
Crossane Niamh crowned overall champion at Tullamore Show 2019 with the family and also Padraig Rooney Expand

Martin Ryan

As livestock farmers brace themselves to face the challenge of climate control, young farmer Eoin McGovern defends against suckler farmers in the west becoming the “scapegoats” of the broader farming sector and being denied the opportunity to survive.

I definitely see a future in suckler farming. It is certainly possible to make it work and it can be a very rewarding life and should be encouraged,” he says.

“While quality is the most important, there are enough barriers against any young farmer trying to get into suckling, but having to cut numbers [to meet carbon targets] would be very disappointing.”

