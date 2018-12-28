Clonakilty heifer Carrigroe Pearl turned heads at Carrick-on-Shannon show

A West Cork Angus breeder was rewarded for travelling almost the length of the country to Carrick-on-Shannon, with “the best heifer ever bred” in his herd as she became the sale price-topper, retaining the leading price ranking for the herd for the second consecutive year.

President of the Irish Angus Cattle Society John Appelbe’s Carrigroe Pearl heifer turned out to be the ‘real pearl’ at the society’s Elite Show and Sale at the Showgrounds, Carrick-on-Shannon recently when she topped the overall trade at €5,800 in strong overall demand for heifers.

The successful breeding of the sire Rathosheen Hugo has become a cornerstone in the production of progeny in the herd that the breeders are clamouring for.

It was a 700km round trip from Clonakilty with the 14-month-old heifer, bred by the sire Birches Lord Heath and out of the dam Carrigroe Lady Joker, in the herd at Carrigroe House, Clonakilty.

She found a new home with a young pedigree breeder in a neighbouring area to the sale venue after a lively round of bidding before she was knocked down by auctioneer Francis McGowan.

Carrigroe Pearl, a five-star heifer on the replacement index both within the breed and across all breeds, is regarded by her breeder John Appelbe as “one of the best heifers ever bred” in his Carrigroe herd in West Cork.

Reserve champion heifer Lecarrow Polly

Her dam Carrigroe Lady Joker is currently the highest replacement index Angus cow in the country and her paternal grandmother is Birches Lady Heather, the Royal Ulster winner 2014, Ulster Champion 2014 and Reserve Supreme All-Ireland Champion 2016, with other championship successes “too numerous to mention”, according to her breeder.

Pearl’s maternal sire is the famous Rathosheen Hugo and the combination of her genes is a mix of high index and show champions.