Clare Charolais herd continues its winning streak as bull makes €6,200

 

Barry and Rory Quinn, Newmarket On Fergus, Co Clare and Sean McGovern, judge, with Clenagh Noble 2, Junior Champion of the Show at the Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at Tullamore on Saturday sold for the top price of €6,200
Martin Ryan

THE Clenagh Charolais herd has shone again with the cream of both the prizes and the prices going the way of the Clare herd at the end-of-season Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

It has been another excellent season for Michael Quinn and his sons, Barry and Rory on the Charolais circuit, ending with the adding of Junior champion of the show and top price bull to the successes for the Newmarket-on-Fergus herd.

Senior Champion, Dalehill Noel, exhibited by Basil Kells, Bohora Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan with Sean McGovern, judge.
Show judge, Sean McGovern, Northern Ireland, tapped forward 15-month-old, Clenagh Noble 2, for Junior Champion of Show. The splendid animal with a basket of stars was as keenly sought-after in the sale ring as he was highly rated in the judging arena.

Bidding for the champion was brisk before he was knocked down by auctioneer, Tom Cox to Garret Dunne, Belturbet, Co Cavan at €6,200 to record the top price of the day.

The Goldstar Echo bred bull, out of Clenagh Classic is a five star on both Terminal and Replacement indices, with the progeny expected to be five star for carcass weight and conformation within the breed and across all breeds.

Second highest price at €5,800 was paid for the Co Galway bred, Cloughbrack Nelson, from the herd of Mattie Kelly at Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, which has also had a good season on the circuit with a selection of well-bred bulls showing throughout the season. A second bull from the herd, Cloughbrack Nathan, sold for €4,600 on Saturday.

Noel Timothy Sugrue, Kilbline House, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny with Reserve Senior Champion, Kilbline 1 Manager and Sean McGovern, judge.
Thirteen-month-old, Nelson, was judged Junior Reserve Champion of the Show and moves just a few miles to his new home in the herd of Thomas Burke at Athenry.

He is the progeny of Voimo on the sire side and the dam, Cloughbrack Honey, a four star for Terminal and five star on Replacement index within the breed and the same star ranking in reverse across all breeds.

Nathan, carrying tons of stars in all categories was bred by the sire, Vosgien and the dam, Cloughbrack Jennifer.

The Senior Champion of the Show sash was awarded to Dalehill Noel, a 17-month-old bull from the herd of Basil Kells, Bohora Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, a five star and three star, respectively on Terminal and Replacement indexes.

Bred by the sire, Prime Roberto and the dam, Dalehill Una, he sold for €4,100 to cross the border into Co Tyrone.

Reserve Senior Champion was Kilbline 1 Manager, a November 2016-born bull bred by Noel Timothy Sugrue, at Kilbline House, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, went to a Tipperary herd at €3,000.

Noeleen Clarke, Ballyfinan, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare with Ballyfinnane Norman, the first prize winner in his class.
Third highest price was €5,600 paid to Michael Sexton, Aheybridge, Mullagh, Ennis for Aheybridge Nathy, a January 2017-born bull with five and four stars on his Terminal and Replacement indices.

Although both the top price and sale average was back 9pc on 2017, it was a strong ending to the season for the breed, recording an average of €3,227 for the 84pc clearance, with the brisk trade influenced by a lower turnout of catalogue bulls than expected and a good attendance of customers.

Some of the other principal prices included: €4,600 to M And K Hargroves, Ballydavis House, Portlaoise; €4,100 to Patrick O'Hara, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry; and €4,050 to Thomas Gormley, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

Indo Farming

