Clare Charolais herd continues its winning streak as bull makes €6,200

THE Clenagh Charolais herd has shone again with the cream of both the prizes and the prices going the way of the Clare herd at the end-of-season Charolais Cattle Society Show and Sale at GVM Mart, Tullamore on Saturday.

It has been another excellent season for Michael Quinn and his sons, Barry and Rory on the Charolais circuit, ending with the adding of Junior champion of the show and top price bull to the successes for the Newmarket-on-Fergus herd.

Senior Champion, Dalehill Noel, exhibited by Basil Kells, Bohora Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co Cavan with Sean McGovern, judge.

Show judge, Sean McGovern, Northern Ireland, tapped forward 15-month-old, Clenagh Noble 2, for Junior Champion of Show. The splendid animal with a basket of stars was as keenly sought-after in the sale ring as he was highly rated in the judging arena. Bidding for the champion was brisk before he was knocked down by auctioneer, Tom Cox to Garret Dunne, Belturbet, Co Cavan at €6,200 to record the top price of the day.

The Goldstar Echo bred bull, out of Clenagh Classic is a five star on both Terminal and Replacement indices, with the progeny expected to be five star for carcass weight and conformation within the breed and across all breeds. Second highest price at €5,800 was paid for the Co Galway bred, Cloughbrack Nelson, from the herd of Mattie Kelly at Cloughbrack, Newbridge, Ballinasloe, which has also had a good season on the circuit with a selection of well-bred bulls showing throughout the season. A second bull from the herd, Cloughbrack Nathan, sold for €4,600 on Saturday.

Noel Timothy Sugrue, Kilbline House, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny with Reserve Senior Champion, Kilbline 1 Manager and Sean McGovern, judge.