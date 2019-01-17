Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 17 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland

Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell
Farmers at Elphin mart check out lots at the recent charolais sale. But Brexit will bring huge problems for the farming sector. Photo: Brian Farrell
Kevin Maguire

Hundreds of pedigee Charolais breeders representing the breed worldwide are expected to attend the 2019 World Charolais Technical Congress, which is being hosted in Ireland from August 4-12.

The outline of the schedule for the major event for the breed and valuable showcase for the quality of Charolais on Irish farms has been announced.

Irish Charolais Society President Kevin Maguire, who holds the international World Presidency for 2019 as recognition of the awarding of the hosting of the Technical Conference to Ireland, says that the society is honoured to have the opportunity to show the tremendous progress of the Charolais breed in Ireland, which is now on par with the breed in any part of the world.

The international delegates will arrive in this country on Sunday, August 4 and over the following week will visit some of the best known herds in the country, culminating with their attendance at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore on Sunday, August 11.

The week-long itinerary for delegates will include visits to:

* The Skidoo Pedigree Charolais herd in Swords, Co Dublin, one of Ireland's oldest and most recognised Pedigree Charolais herds.

* The Teagasc Grange Research Centre in Co Meath, for an overview of beef production in Ireland, the role Charolais plays within it, and an insight into research trials currently being undertaken in Grange.

* The Kepak Feedlot in Clonee, Co Meath, for an overview and explanation of the beef industry in Ireland, the current grading system and the performance of Charolais cattle going to slaughter.

Also Read

* The Performance Testing Centre at Tully, Co Kildare for an update on current research being undertaken at the centre and a review of trials carried out there.

* On Thursday the Charolais Technical Conference will be held in the Lyrath Hotel, Co Kilkenny. The topic of the conference will be "Genomics" and will include presentations from various personnel involved in the cattle breeding industry in Ireland. Each country will have the opportunity to make a presentation on the topic of Genomics.

* That evening they visit the Knockmahon Pedigree and Commercial Charolais herd in Castlewarren, Co Kilkenny, and complete the day with a barbeque and barn dance on the farm.

* On Friday they visit the famous Coolmore Stud, Fethard, Co Tipperary, followed by a tour of Tullamore Distillery and the Irish Charolais Society Gala Dinner in Athlone.

* The following day delegates will visit the newly established Bostonia Pedigree and Commercial Charolais Herd at Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

* The final day's highlight will be the Charolais Show at Tullamore.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

'Irish beef exports could benefit from a 2pc decrease in EU beef production this year'. Stock Image: PA

South American imports a threat to beef incomes, warns Bord Bia
Mike Loftus, Kilmaine makes a bid watched by Martin Lydon and Michael Gibbons, both from Cross. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Martin Coughlan: Farmers the losers in beef numbers game
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We are €200/hd worse off on young bull sales
Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan Movement looking to raise €2m to produce and market own beef
What a dry time for feeding outdoors, this suckler herd of cows relax after feeding on kale and silage. Photo Roger Jones.

Beef crisis: Economist to undertake root-and-branch investigation of...

Turkey suspending live exports of cattle "a further setback for Irish beef...

Factory management surveyed by Department about use of CCTV in meat...


Top Stories

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

'Wet snow' on the way as freezing conditions hit overnight

Glyphosate detected in drinking water in Waterford, farmers urged to be...
Track record: Henry Walsh has gone from milking 50 cows with 230,000 litre of quota in 1996 to 250 cows and 1.2m litres.

Henry Walsh: We're banking on the new parlour to cut costs in 2019
Phil Hogan

Farmers heap pressure on Hogan for 'no deal' support
Carrefour

Carrefour to audit abbatoirs, demand cameras for animal welfare
Minister Simon Coveney

Coveney says he hasn't cut back on meat
Full pens at the mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Mart insurance to remain 'stubbornly high' until there is a change in...