Charolais breed takes centre stage at global conference in Ireland

Hundreds of pedigee Charolais breeders representing the breed worldwide are expected to attend the 2019 World Charolais Technical Congress, which is being hosted in Ireland from August 4-12.

The outline of the schedule for the major event for the breed and valuable showcase for the quality of Charolais on Irish farms has been announced.

Irish Charolais Society President Kevin Maguire, who holds the international World Presidency for 2019 as recognition of the awarding of the hosting of the Technical Conference to Ireland, says that the society is honoured to have the opportunity to show the tremendous progress of the Charolais breed in Ireland, which is now on par with the breed in any part of the world.

The international delegates will arrive in this country on Sunday, August 4 and over the following week will visit some of the best known herds in the country, culminating with their attendance at the National Livestock Show at Tullamore on Sunday, August 11.

The week-long itinerary for delegates will include visits to:

* The Skidoo Pedigree Charolais herd in Swords, Co Dublin, one of Ireland's oldest and most recognised Pedigree Charolais herds.

* The Teagasc Grange Research Centre in Co Meath, for an overview of beef production in Ireland, the role Charolais plays within it, and an insight into research trials currently being undertaken in Grange.

* The Kepak Feedlot in Clonee, Co Meath, for an overview and explanation of the beef industry in Ireland, the current grading system and the performance of Charolais cattle going to slaughter.