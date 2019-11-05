Champion of champions lives up to his billing

Mark Hagan, Rhine Killoe, Longford, exhibitor, with Rhyne Noah, the Senior Male Champion at the Irish Limousin Society Premier Show and Sale in Roscrea
Martin Ryan

The 2019 'Champion of Champions' truly lived up to his reputation in both the show ring and the sales ring at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Premier Show and Sale at Roscrea Mart.

Rhyne Noah was chosen Senior Male Champion from one of the best showings of bulls at the event in years before topping the sale at €8,000 on the bid of a Co Longford breeder after beating off keen competition.

Bred and exhibited by Mark Hagan, of Rhine Killoe, Longford, the April 2018-born bull was chosen for the red rosette in his class at the earlier judging, before standing out again as a popular choice of UK-based show judge Sarah Priestley for the senior Championship.

The super-stylish double five-star bull was bred by the sire Wilodge Joskins and out of the dam Clonadrum Urselle ET and described by his breeder as "correct in every way" - a sentiment vindicated by his show record to date.

He came to the Limousin Premier as the outright winner of the 2019 Champion of Champions decided at the Royal Meath Show in September from qualifiers chosen at 14 shows during the season and was headed for the farm of Cyril Naughton, Edgerstown at the fall of George Candler's hammer.

Ms Priestley, from Brampton in Cumbria, was decisive in her adjudication. Her choice for Reserve Senior Male was Liscarn Neptune, which sold for the second highest price of the day, when a breeder from Roscrea bid €6,000 to secure him.

The April 2018-born bull, with five stars for both Terminal and Replacement Indices, was bred and exhibited by Philip Dunne, of Lisnalee, Bailieboro, Co Cavan out of the dam Grangeford Jezebelle ET and by the sire Goldes Jackpot.

There was a 65pc clearance of the 86 bulls presented at the sale, which recorded an average of €3,310. Interest from export customers supported the sale, with 14 animals understood to be destined for herds outside the state by the end of the day.

Cornamona Noble ET was tapped forward for the Junior Male Champion title, which adds to his impressive collection of awards from the summer show circuit, including Junior and Overall Male Champion at Tullamore and Connaught interbreed Bull Champion.

He was bred by Paul Summerville, of Dooras, Co Galway, who was overjoyed at his continued success, remarking: "He is the first winner I ever bred".

Sean O'Brien with Baileys Mitchell, exhibited by Thomas Bailey, Coolcommon, Batterstown, Co Meath and sold for €4,800.
The double star son of Ampertaine Gigolo and Titchburn Grace (a Cloughhead Umprie daughter) was exhibited by Richard O'Beirne, of Ardour, Cloghans Hill, Tuam, Co Galway and purchased by John Martyn, Oughterard, Co Galway for €5,000.

William Smith, of Millbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath, exhibited Millbrook Noticabull ET for the Reserve Junior Male Championship before he was acquired by a Cavan breeder at €4,350.

Liscarne Neptune, Reserve Senior Male Champion at the Irish Limousin Society Premier Show and Sale at Roscrea exhibited by Peter Dunne, Lisnalee, Bailieboro, Co Cavan with Cathal O'Meara, handler.
The top bull at the Limousin Society's premier event of the year also secured the highest price in the sales ring, reports Martin Ryan

Mark Smith with Millbrook Noticabull, Reserve Junior Male Champion exhibited by William Smith, Millbrook, Oldcastle, Co Meath.
Oisin Cullen, Ballinahinch, Newtownmountkennedy. Co Wicklow with his first prize winner, Ballinahinch Nero 2 sold for €4,100.
