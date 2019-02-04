Farm Ireland
Cautious customers at Charolais sale as Northern numbers drive competition

Padraig and Liam Farrell with the Champion Charolais Bull, Cavehill Niall, and Shane Kilrane, President, Midland and Westdern Livestock Improvement Society at thr opening pedigree bull sale of 2019 at Carrick on Shannon on Saturday.
Martin Ryan

While the top quality bulls met with good demand the overall trade was tough at the opening pedigree bull sale of 2019 hosted by the Midland and Western Livestock improvement Society at the Showgrounds, Carick-on-Shannon Saturday.

Champion of the Show, Charolais bull, Cavehill Niall, exhibited by Padraig Farrell, Aughavoneen, Fardrum, Athlone, Co Westmeath sold for €3,000, one of three bulls for which the hammer of auctioneer Francis McGowan fell at the same price during the afternoon sale.

Overall potential customers were very cautious in their bidding, but were willing to compete for the top bulls, with the competition for the choice lots being fueled by the interest of a number of buyers from Northern Ireland at the ringside.

Among them was Enniskillen breeder, Derek Anderson who pushed the top price of thre day to €3,150 when he purchased third prize winner -Cahirglissane Ned, bred by Patrck Hehir, Gort, Co Galway.

