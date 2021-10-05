Buying cows from France, selling straws to Australia

In his early teens, Michael McDonald laid the foundation of a pedigree herd of Charolais, but it was beyond his wildest dreams that within a short time the genetics would be in demand for export to Australia.

From his primary school days, he regularly accompanied his uncle Martin McDonald to show his commercial Charolais at the local agricultural shows, and he yearned for the day that he would own and show his own.

Martin was an established breeder of mostly commercial cattle with the philosophy to “buy the best, feed the best, sell the best, and forget the rest”. He instilled a great interest in the breed on Michael.

“He had that philosophy of breeding quality well and truly drummed into us,” says Michael.

Expand Close A bull in Michael McDonald's Charolais herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A bull in Michael McDonald's Charolais herd

“He was a very great judge of an animal and he knew how to present them as well and have them ready for a show at the right time. It was mostly Charolais cross that he was keeping at that time.”

Using his conformation money to pay for his first pedigree cow, he built a small herd through his school and college days.

The genetics of his first purchase continues to influence breeding in his Tinnegarney herd near Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

He visited France a number of times to view pedigree stock and made some contacts there with breeders before deciding to invest in increasing his own herd.

“The matriarch of the herd I bought in France. Her mother was national champion for five years in the cow family class,” he says.

Read More

“Tinneygarney Jalouse was a very impressive-looking heifer and with the performance to match.

“I saw a lot of the progeny of her dam and close relatives — I believe it is critically important to see how they are breeding and see the mother and grandmother, because you need to be breeding to a type if you want to have any consistency in the herd.

“I like to be able to trace back as far as possible to see if there are any kinks in the pedigree, on both the sire and the dam.”

Expand Close '“I like to be able to trace back as far as possible to see if there are any kinks in the pedigree, on both the sire and the dam' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp '“I like to be able to trace back as far as possible to see if there are any kinks in the pedigree, on both the sire and the dam'

Michael’s deep research has paid dividends with the quality of her progeny, and she is now being used as an embryo donor.

“She is breeding very well,” he says. “Her first two sons were purchased by pedigree herds in Ireland and more recently I sold semen from a son of hers to a breeder in Australia.”

That breeder is Irishman Michael Lawlor, who has one of the largest pedigree Charolais herds in Australia with over 800 cows; he also bought semen from a bull owned by Kilkenny’s Christy Comerford.

“It is interesting that he is coming home to the land of his own ancestors for the bloodlines, the genetics that will be the cornerstone of his herd for some generations to come,” Michael McDonald says.

Michael Lawlor was one of the delegates at the 2019 Charolais World Technical Congress, which was hosted by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society for the first time.

Expand Close A cow and calf in Michael's Charolais herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A cow and calf in Michael's Charolais herd

“That gave us a great shop window to showcase the quality of animals we have here,” says Michael.

“Several of the delegates said they were blown away by the quality of all the Charolais they saw in Ireland.

“Michael Lawlor saw the cow when I showed her at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore.

“It could be the start of an interesting relationship — he must have been impressed to come 10,000 miles to get straws. He seems to be an astute breeder,” adds Michael, who points out that the Irish Charolais is very different from what they have in Australia — “different muscle or whatever”.

Michael feels he has probably reached the stage when he will be breeding more from his own now that the herd has been built up.

Read More

“In terms of the cow, I like to start with a good head. A lot of people do not put much attention to the head, but it is the first thing that you see,” he says.

“I like a good, wide, short head; a good length, which is very important because the highest-price cuts are in the top line and the longer it is the better; four good legs and feet; for the cow a wide pelvis for calving and a good bag of milk.

Expand Close 'Calving ease is critical as well. We can’t be breeding animals with rough, heavy shoulders.' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Calving ease is critical as well. We can’t be breeding animals with rough, heavy shoulders.'

“Calving ease is critical as well. We can’t be breeding animals with rough, heavy shoulders because predominantly the main customer for bulls is the part-time suckler farmer and those people can’t afford to be having big heavy calves and difficult calvings if they are run a job and farm as well.

“At the same, it can be mistake to think you can’t have a good powerful animal and easy calving. There is a balance. I don’t think that it is necessary to reduce the quality of the animal to overcome calving difficulties.”

Over the last number of years Michael has focused on producing quality calves for the top end of the market, through the use of the best genetics both here and in France.

Expand Close 'At the same, it can be mistake to think you can’t have a good powerful animal and easy calving.' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'At the same, it can be mistake to think you can’t have a good powerful animal and easy calving.'

“I have three cows in the herd now that are daughters of the Paris Champion in 2015 and 2016 and two daughters of Helvetie, the 2020 Paris Champion,” he says.

He is looking forward to presenting a nice group of young bulls from last September at the autumn pedigree sales, confident they will do well with pedigree breeders and those looking for a bull for a commercial herd.

His father John is a calf-to-beef producer with commercial Charolais, slaughtering 100-120 animals a year, so there is plenty of experience to compare performance in both pedigree and commercial.

“Our choice of bull would be a Charolais because we are getting better weight for age,” Michael says.

“It is hard to beat the Charolais. We haven’t had any problems with calving.”

Read More

‘Building the dairy herd from 5,000 to 22,000 in a year in Saudi was a massive experience’

Building up a herd of 22,000 dairy cows in less than two years was a dream experience in the management of large-scale farm expansion for Michael McDonald.

In 2014, having just graduated from UCD with a masters in animal reproduction, the young Carlow man headed for Saudi Arabia to take up an appointment as unit manager on an extensive farm, embarking on a plan to more than quadruple their 5,000-cow herd.

Expand Close The Saudi Arabian ranch where Michael worked / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Saudi Arabian ranch where Michael worked

Michael had worked with livestock in Australia and the UK — where he was a reproductive management specialist with an AI firm — after completing his degree in agricultural science at UCD, but nothing could have prepared him for the challenges he faced on the vast ranch in Saudi Arabia.

“There was just short of 500 people employed on the farm, which was divided into seven units for management, with a unit manager for each,” he says.

“It wasn’t a division of the stock that made up the unit — it was herd health, the breeding department, or managing and providing the feeding, and the manager of the unit was in charge of that aspect for the entire herd.

“It operated on a rotation role. I worked in each of the units in charge of calving, drystock and breeding and the herd health.”

The expansion of the herd took place in just over a year

“There were four new milking parlours built, each with a 75-unit herringbone system, so they were milking about 700 cows per parlour per hour,” Michael says of the farm, which had a total stocking of 40,000 head.

Expand Close The farm had a total stocking of 40,000 head / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm had a total stocking of 40,000 head

“We were calving over 100 cows per day at some stages of the season. The scale was enormous but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Growing the dairy herd by 17,000 cows in less than two seasons was a remarkable undertaking, and he agrees that it was a rare opportunity .

“Everyone here in Ireland knows how to farm — and farm very well — and look after livestock, but management, and in particular people-management, is not something you’d really meet on a scale like they had,” he says.

“It was a great experience.

“In terms of calving, with the scale of it, something that might be seen once in a lifetime here would have been regular over there.

“The first group of heifers that I was involved in calving, we calved in batches of 300 because that was the capacity of each calving house. Over a couple of months I was involved in calving 900 heifers.

“It was massive experience. I was aware of a few people who had been out there before and I had looked into the possibility when I was doing the masters. I decided that if I didn’t go at that time I would hardly ever go, so I took a gamble on it and I loved every minute of it.

“The way I looked at it was that it was going to take me 20 years to get the same experience at home with a herd of 45 cows, as I was going to experience over four weeks there.

“It worked out well that the expansion was just about to start at that time — I could not have gone there at a better time.”

Expand Close 'Over a couple of months I was involved in calving 900 heifers.' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Over a couple of months I was involved in calving 900 heifers.'

After three years, Michael returned to Ireland in 2017 to join the staff at the UCD Lyons Estate Farm at Newcastle, Co Dublin, where he is a farm animal technologist.

He is also developing a small, high-genetic-merit pedigree Charolais herd on his home farm .

“It was the extra bit of money I had saved from Saudi Arabia that I decided to invest more heavily into the Charolais genetics,” he says.

“I have bought livestock and semen from some of the top herds in France, but without having gone to Saudi in 2014 I wouldn’t have had the kind of financial backing that is necessary to invest into the Charolais.”