Buying cows from France, selling straws to Australia

Michael McDonald’s deep research into Charolais bloodlines is paying dividends

Commitment to quality: Michael McDonald with his pedigree Tinnegarney Charolais herd on his farm near Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Photos: Roger Jones Expand
'&ldquo;I like to be able to trace back as far as possible to see if there are any kinks in the pedigree, on both the sire and the dam' Expand
A bull in Michael McDonald's Charolais herd Expand
A cow and calf in Michael's Charolais herd Expand
'Calving ease is critical as well. We can&rsquo;t be breeding animals with rough, heavy shoulders.' Expand
'At the same, it can be mistake to think you can&rsquo;t have a good powerful animal and easy calving.' Expand
The Saudi Arabian ranch where Michael worked Expand
The farm had a total stocking of 40,000 head Expand
'Over a couple of months I was involved in calving 900 heifers.' Expand

Martin Ryan

In his early teens, Michael McDonald laid the foundation of a pedigree herd of Charolais, but it was beyond his wildest dreams that within a short time the genetics would be in demand for export to Australia.

From his primary school days, he regularly accompanied his uncle Martin McDonald to show his commercial Charolais at the local agricultural shows, and he yearned for the day that he would own and show his own.

Martin was an established breeder of mostly commercial cattle with the philosophy to “buy the best, feed the best, sell the best, and forget the rest”. He instilled a great interest in the breed on Michael.

