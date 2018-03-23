Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin show and sale of the season

Breeders from Northern Ireland, England and Scotland outbid the home customers for the cream of the bulls at the opening Limousin sale of 2018, at Roscrea Mart.

