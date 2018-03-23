Farm Ireland
Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin show and sale of the season

 

Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.
Kevin Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan with the Reserve Junior Champion, Clontown Loni which sold for €5,000.

Martin Ryan

Breeders from Northern Ireland, England and Scotland outbid the home customers for the cream of the bulls at the opening Limousin sale of 2018, at Roscrea Mart.

Co Galway-bred Millburn Luquacious Et was the price topper at €13,800. The 16-month-old junior champion of the show was bred by Richard O'Beirne, Ardour, Cloghans Hill, Tuam.

The son of Wilodge Vantastic out of an outstanding donor cow, Millburn Bobby Dazzler (Et), carries skeletal and muscle scores in the top 1pc and 2pc respectively within the breed and he attracted strong interest in the sales ring before auctioneer George Candler.

The bids came fast and heavy before being knocked down to R&K Davidson to become the stock sire in their Corsairtly Herd at Keith, Banffshire, Scotland.

Richard O'Beirne received €5,100 for September 2016-born, Millburn Letterman, the reserve senior champion of show. His third prize winner, Millburn Landmark ET, a December 2016-born bull, sold for €4,000.

Second highest price of the day was €8,300, paid by Laga Farms Ltd, Evie, Orkney Islands for Keltic Londolozi, a September 2016-born son of Keltic Handsome and out of the dam Keltic Jubilation, from the Teleri Thomas herd at Clongriffin, Enfield, Co Meath.

David Thomlinson, judge, Leo McEnroe, handler and Richard O'Beirne, Ardour, Cloghans Hill, Tuam, exhibitor with Millburn Luquacious Et the Junior Champion sold for €13,800.
David Thomlinson, judge, Leo McEnroe, handler and Richard O'Beirne, Ardour, Cloghans Hill, Tuam, exhibitor with Millburn Luquacious Et the Junior Champion sold for €13,800.

Stock sire

Her first prize winner, September 2016-born Keltic Leinstergold sold for €3,000 and she received €2,900 for September 2016 born, Keltic Loyalprince.

Senior champion Ardlea Lordship Et, from Dan Tynan's herd at Ballyfin, Mountrath, Co Laois sold for €5,000 to Tom O'Reilly, Keady, Co Armagh.

The embryo son of Craigatoke Jack, is by the stock sire in the Tynan Ardlea herd and out of Elite Jessica Et, an Ampertaine Foreman daughter.

The reserve junior champion, Clontown Loni - a Limousin national show winner in 2017 - was exhibited by Stephen Treanor, Clontybunnia, Scotstown, Co Monaghan. He sold for €5,000 to Walter Wight's Monkeypuzzle herd based in St Boswells, Melrose on the Scottish Borders. The son of sire, Wilodge Cerberus, the December 2016-born animal is out of Robineed Jolene.

Selling under the hammer at €4,800, Cavelands Lord from the herd of Paul Sykes, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo is also destined to cross the Irish Sea to K Stewart & Sons herd in Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

Overall, trade and prices were underpinned by the competition from export buyers and an average price of €3,720 was recorded for a 73pc clearance.

Indo Farming

