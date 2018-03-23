Buyers from the north and across the water snapped up champions at first Limousin show and sale of the season
Breeders from Northern Ireland, England and Scotland outbid the home customers for the cream of the bulls at the opening Limousin sale of 2018, at Roscrea Mart.
Co Galway-bred Millburn Luquacious Et was the price topper at €13,800. The 16-month-old junior champion of the show was bred by Richard O'Beirne, Ardour, Cloghans Hill, Tuam.
The son of Wilodge Vantastic out of an outstanding donor cow, Millburn Bobby Dazzler (Et), carries skeletal and muscle scores in the top 1pc and 2pc respectively within the breed and he attracted strong interest in the sales ring before auctioneer George Candler.
The bids came fast and heavy before being knocked down to R&K Davidson to become the stock sire in their Corsairtly Herd at Keith, Banffshire, Scotland.
Richard O'Beirne received €5,100 for September 2016-born, Millburn Letterman, the reserve senior champion of show. His third prize winner, Millburn Landmark ET, a December 2016-born bull, sold for €4,000.
Second highest price of the day was €8,300, paid by Laga Farms Ltd, Evie, Orkney Islands for Keltic Londolozi, a September 2016-born son of Keltic Handsome and out of the dam Keltic Jubilation, from the Teleri Thomas herd at Clongriffin, Enfield, Co Meath.
Stock sire
Her first prize winner, September 2016-born Keltic Leinstergold sold for €3,000 and she received €2,900 for September 2016 born, Keltic Loyalprince.