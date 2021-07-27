‘Breeders are bringing down Herefords with poor quality bulls’

There is no place in a suckler herd for cows that are not producing good progeny, because they are actually costing you money, says pedigree Hereford breeder, Tommy Cregan.

“We have always culled heavy and the information is now there to identify the cows that are going to put money in your pocket and they are the ones to keep,” he explains.

Tommy and his wife, Maura (nee Neenan) are the third generation running the Tullaha Herd in West Limerick, which celebrates its Golden Jubilee with the top price pedigree Hereford bull of the year.

“What you really want in a cow is one that produces a good calf and is able to rear them well,” Tommy says.

“The more you can get out of the cow and off grass, without the necessity to feed concentrates, that is what gives you the return in your pocket — the cow that is doing a good job is saving you money.”

He believes that more emphasis needs to be placed on continuous improvement of the breed, but sees no threat to the future of the Hereford for cross-breeding in the dairy herd, currently the leading market for the pedigree bulls.

But he is concerned at the decline in R grade animals being produced from cross-breeding, which he attributes to “people offering bulls for sale that are not good enough really and it is bringing down the breed basically”.

Trophies, championship sashes and rosettes from the RDS Spring Show, the National Livestock Show at Tullamore, National Calf Show and numerous regional agricultural shows adorn the family collection of honours for animals bred in the herd over the last five decades.

Among them is Tullaha Donny, which left an indelible mark on the history of the herd, most notably because of a combination of coincidences for which he will always be remembered.

John (7) and his mother Maura holding the last trophy won by the late John Neenan at Cappamore Show

John (7) and his mother Maura holding the last trophy won by the late John Neenan at Cappamore Show

Donny stood out as an exceptional animal in the herd from birth and breeder John Neenan identified his early potential to add more success to the herd.

The five-star Terminal bull, the son of Rossmore Nelson Mandela out of the home-bred Tullaha Stephanie, became the top price Hereford bull of 2020 when he sold for €4,600 at the Irish Hereford Society’s Annual Premier Sale.

That was a day of jubilation tinged with sadness for Maura, who exhibited the bull.

Donny had qualified as a finalist for the National Calf Show a few months earlier, which had coincided with the laying to rest of Maura’s father, and breeder of the bull, John Neenan, sitting National Council member and former President of the Hereford Society, whose unexpected passing shocked breeders throughout the country.

Maura replaced her late father on the society National Council and has followed in his footsteps to run the Tullaha Herd on the family farm outside Broadford on the Limerick-Cork border with Tommy.

“I have two brothers and a sister, but I was always the most interested in farming,” says mother-of-three Maura.

“I just loved working with the animals and was going to the shows with dad showing the animals since I was a few years old.” John (7), the eldest of the children, loves being around the animals on the farm: “I want to be a farmer too.”

Ellie (5). John (7) and Peader (2) Cregan with one of the trophies won at the RDS Spring Show in the 1990s and championship sashes and trophies won by the Tullaha herd over the decades

Ellie (5). John (7) and Peader (2) Cregan with one of the trophies won at the RDS Spring Show in the 1990s and championship sashes and trophies won by the Tullaha herd over the decades

The herd was founded in 1971 by his great grandfather, James Neenan, when he bought an in-calf heifer from J.C. Bateman, Ballinhassig, Co Cork, and added purchases from Johnny Delee from Templeglantine, Co Limerick.

However, brucellosis brought an end to those lines in the herd, so he started again with the purchase of two heifers from the Linaun herd, the property of the Wall brothers of Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary — a breeding line which is still very prominent in today’s herd.

His son John followed closely in his footsteps, breeding and showing animals throughout his life, as well as contributing to society as a council member, national president, and chairman of the Munster branch.

At his passing, breeders recalled that “he rarely came away from a show without a cup” while others remembered, “wherever there was Herefords, John was not far away — he loved the breed”.

Maura and Tommy agree, saying John “never tired of breeding, showing and admiring good Herefords” of which he was also a widely known show judge.

“The last cup he won was for Donny at Cappamore Show a few months before his death and the society have contacted us to say that they are not taking back the cup because of its sentimental value to us, which is a lovely gesture by them,” Tommy says.

His intention is to ensure the continuation and further progress of the herd with Maura and their family to a fourth generation of Tullaha Herefords.

“It has become more of a problem over the last few years that too many bulls are being kept on that are not doing anything for the improvement of the breed,” Tommy adds.

“People are offering bulls for sale that are not good enough, really, and it is bringing down the breed.

“Hereford Prime is reminding us that the Herefords are not grading as well as they used to. There are less R grade animals going through the system and they are putting a lot of that down to the quality of the bulls being used by the breeders.

“Some breeders are willing to sell at low prices and farmers are willing to use them on cows, saying that because they are dairy cows, all they want is to get a calf, but being realistic, in many cases that bull should be culled.

“Any breeder that has 30 cows and if he has 15 bulls, there is definitely one or two of them that are not good enough to be retained for breeding.

“Bulls are being culled for other reasons like feet not being correct and fertility, but something that breeders need to look at a bit more is culling bulls that are not good enough to maintain an improvement in the type of Hereford that we are breeding.

“We cull everything that is not suitable for breeding. All bulls are sold to farmers for breeding. If we have a bull that is not good enough for breeding, we will cull.”

Tommy and Maura’s pedigree herd consists of 25 breeding cows. Three embryos purchased by John Neenan at an elite sale of heifers from Tom Brennan and JJ Farrells herds are being carried by recipients who are due to calve next month.

Presently, there are no plans to increase the size of the breeding herd, but the focus will continue to be on breeding better quality animals through culling of the poorer performers along the ICBF criteria of cow performance.

‘Dairy farmers are not just getting a calf, but a calf that’s in demand’

Hereford bulls retain the position as the second most popular choice of dairy farmers for cross-breeding on Holstein-Friesian cows.

Almost 0.25m Hereford x calves are registered to dairy dams each year, according to the official statistics, while Angus maintain their rank as the priority breed for crossing at 21pc of dairy cow births, with Hereford at 15pc.

“Predominantly, our market for bulls is the dairy farmers,” Tommy says. “They are looking for an easy calving bull that is quiet and that is the nature of the breed.

“The price that can be got for the Hereford calf is a massive issue with the general run of the dairy farmers. He is not just getting a calf, but he is getting a calf that there is good demand for.

The stock bull in the Tullaha herd which bred the top price Hereford bull in 2020

The stock bull in the Tullaha herd which bred the top price Hereford bull in 2020

“The past spring showed the advantage in the Hereford calves — they were a great trade and dairy men were getting €300-€350 for their cross-bred calves, which is a great return.

“Farmers are starting to see value in the Hereford calf because the Friesian bull is becoming a problem and they see the lesser quality Friesian bull calves selling for as little as €5, which has become a problem.”

The Tullaha herd has enjoyed a strong customer base for bulls, generally sold off the farm each year, with many of them repeat buyers.

However, he sees the large increase in Hereford breeders in the south as a potential for a possible oversupply of the market for bulls.

He points out that nearly 60pc of pedigree Hereford herds are now based in the Munster region, which has led to around 400 breeders competing for the market each season.

The Munster branch of the Irish Hereford Society is very active and plans are underway for a regional inaugural herds competition later this year and a young handlers competition to encourage the next generation.

Tommy believes that Hereford “are a steady breed all of the time and they are going to be there for a long time to come”.