Back from the brink: the farmers fighting to save an ancient Irish Bó Riabhach breed

The Bó Riabhach was once a fabled and numerous breed of cattle, but numbers dwindled to the verge of extinction in 2016 before a group of farmers joined forces to save the ancient Irish bovine

Darren McLoughlin pictured on his farm outside Gorteen, Co. Leitrim with his Bo Riabhach cattle Bo, Dilly and Magic. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Andrew Hamilton

Four years ago, one of Ireland's most ancient cattle breeds, the Bó Riabhach, became functionally extinct.

With little over a dozen animals alive on the island, and a gene pool too small for successful breeding, it looked like this most Irish of cattle breeds was entering its last generation.

But through a combination of determination and scientific innovation, a handful of dedicated breeders have bought the Bó Riabhach back from the brink.