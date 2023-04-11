Farming

45 Gigginstown Angus cattle up for grabs at annual sale this month

There will be the opportunity to buy 25 bulls and 20 heifers at the Gigginstown sale on April 22

Last year the top-price heifer, Gigginstown Red Game Bird, sold for €7,100, setting a new record for the Gigginstown Herd Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

The annual Gigginstown House Angus sale takes place on April 22, with 45 bulls and heifers up for grabs, including four Red Angus cattle.

Last year, Gigginstown bought 21 cattle at the Shadwell Aberdeen Angus dispersal sale, including the 2022 Perth Champion, Stouphill Master Prince, which became one of the stock bulls in the Michael O’Leary-owned herd.

