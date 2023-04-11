45 Gigginstown Angus cattle up for grabs at annual sale this month

The annual Gigginstown House Angus sale takes place on April 22, with 45 bulls and heifers up for grabs, including four Red Angus cattle.

Last year, Gigginstown bought 21 cattle at the Shadwell Aberdeen Angus dispersal sale, including the 2022 Perth Champion, Stouphill Master Prince, which became one of the stock bulls in the Michael O’Leary-owned herd.

This year’s sale includes 25 bulls, which have “very good terminal and replacement figures, mainly four and five star”, according to O’Leary, and are all fertility tested.

There will also be the opportunity to buy one of 20 heifers. Most of the 15 in-calf heifers are in calf to the herd’s All-Ireland 2022 Champion Bull, Mogeely Dram. “So they should provide top-quality calves for their buyers.”

This year, the buyer of the highest-price bull and heifer will each receive a €500 ‘luck penny’ from O’Leary, which he hopes will add “a bit of value to this year’s sale”.

O’Leary’s Angus herd is made up of a 400-strong herd of cows and breeding heifers, including a Red Angus herd of 30 cows and breeding heifers, all of which run alongside a commercial Angus herd of over 100 head.

Last year, farm manager Joe O’Mahony spent €170,000 at Shadwell, a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire from one of the UK’s leading producers over the past 25 years”.

Some of O’Leary’s prize stock such as Stouphill Master Prince, bought at Shadwell, along with other bulls will be on display on the day. O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair, established the herd in 1997 with a policy to invest in the best genetics.

The cattle can be viewed in advance of the sale at his Fennor Farm, just outside Mullingar, from 11.30am on Saturday, April 22, with the sale starting at 12.30pm. The sale will be handled by Ballyjamesduff Mart via Marteye.ie.

All proceeds from the top-price animal sold on the day will go to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.