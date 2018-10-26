Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 26 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Over 20pc of farmers have exited beef genomics scheme

Cows grazing
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

More than a fifth of farmers who joined the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) in 2015 have left the scheme.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture to the Farming Independent show that 29,898 farmers submitted applications to participate in BDGP I in 2015.

However, just 23,104 farmers continue to participate in the programme. This is a reduction of 6,795 farmers — a fall-off rate of 22pc.

The Department said 5,841 herds withdrew from BDGP I, while a further 953 herds were disqualified for “failure to meet requirements of the programme”.

A total of 1,896 farmers submitted applications to participate in BDGP II in 2017.

Of this number, 1,511 farmers continue to participate in the programme.

The Department stated that 164 herds withdrew from BDGP II, with a further 221 being disqualified.

A recent Farmers’ Charter meeting was told by the Department that the total BDGP spend last year was €44.5m. This is €7.5m under the budgeted figure of €52m for the scheme.

Also Read

The BDGP has been heavily criticised by farmers as being overly complicated and bureaucratic.

A new €20m Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme for the suckler herd was announced as part of the Budget.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

Eddie and his father Denis on their farm in Golden, Co Tipperary

How this top dairy farmer grows 18t DM/ha - twice the national average...
Investigation: A digger near the place where Derry Coakley was shot in Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Gun victim crashed tractor into wall as he fled scene to get help
Cows grazing in Bavaria, Germany.

Animal welfare a growing concern in for German consumers 
Thousands of farmers who started farming in their own right have lost out on all or part of their entitlements under the YFS due to the manner in which the scheme was interpreted.

IFA demands final settlement for the 'forgotten farmers'
Picture: Oliver Doyle.

US dairy farmers get little help from Canada trade deal
Stock image

Grass-fed dairy cows produce milk with superior nutritional properties - new...

Teagasc's 'very low' €33,000 starting salaries must be increased - new...