Over 2,000 beef farmers sign up to new beef action group

Margaret Donnelly

Over 2,000 farmers around the country have signed up to a new beef action group, which is calling on the IFA to take on board a 16-page plan it has for the sector.

The group has put together its plan for the beef sector, in light of what they say is a failure of farming organisations “to recognise or act in any meaningful way” in relation to the decline in beef farming profits.

A spokesperson for the group, Eamon Corley, said the group has grown out of frustration over the past number of months and now has over 2,000 beef farmer members across the country.

Representatives of the group, many of whom are also IFA members, met with IFA in recent weeks and put their plan to the association in the hope it would be adopted by the association.

Their plan was discussed at a recent IFA national council meeting and

It's understood that it is being considered by various sections within IFA - a procedure that could take months as some committees within IFA only meet every few months. 

The group states that it is hoping to get at least 60pc of beef farmers behind the plan, which ranges from developing out existing producer groups, purchasing groups and an overhaul of farming union representatives.

Some of the strongest support for the group comes from Galway, Cavan, Mayo and Meath and it's understood that the group will be canvassing farmers in marts around the country in the coming weeks to join up.

Online Editors

