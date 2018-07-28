Our farmyard is under daily siege from massive flocks of fearless crows

The last month has been spent working tirelessly to minimise the effect of the drought on the farm and on the pocket.

The last month has been spent working tirelessly to minimise the effect of the drought on the farm and on the pocket.

I don't like calling it a drought as I have friends who farm in central Queensland in Australia and are dealing with a drought that has lasted a number of years.

Also, as farmers we need to be aware of how the general public view the issues that we deal with at farm level but still not be seen to be crying wolf.

On our farm, I am starting to run out of options. I haven't used any bales yet but this might be unavoidable by the end of this week. I am aware that I could well be short winter feed so I have tried to hold out for as long as possible.

Some of the yearlings are getting meal in troughs, but are very short on grass.

The cows for the most part are contented and have been grazing off a butt of grass, but this is now all but gone.

I have tried to slow them down as much as possible and their next stop in any other year at this time would have been aftergrass, but the silage ground hasn't even greened up, let alone become fit for grazing.

Once the rain does come I will apply a bag per acre of Sulpha CAN and the slurry.