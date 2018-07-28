Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Saturday 28 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Our farmyard is under daily siege from massive flocks of fearless crows

(Stock Photo)
(Stock Photo)
John Joyce

John Joyce

The last month has been spent working tirelessly to minimise the effect of the drought on the farm and on the pocket.

I don't like calling it a drought as I have friends who farm in central Queensland in Australia and are dealing with a drought that has lasted a number of years.

Also, as farmers we need to be aware of how the general public view the issues that we deal with at farm level but still not be seen to be crying wolf.

On our farm, I am starting to run out of options. I haven't used any bales yet but this might be unavoidable by the end of this week. I am aware that I could well be short winter feed so I have tried to hold out for as long as possible.

Some of the yearlings are getting meal in troughs, but are very short on grass.

The cows for the most part are contented and have been grazing off a butt of grass, but this is now all but gone.

I have tried to slow them down as much as possible and their next stop in any other year at this time would have been aftergrass, but the silage ground hasn't even greened up, let alone become fit for grazing.

Once the rain does come I will apply a bag per acre of Sulpha CAN and the slurry.

Also Read

All the slurry tanks are still full and I will wait for a sufficient amount of rain before spreading any of it.

Last week I did spread about 90pc of the farmyard manure very lightly on both a rocky field and a peaty field. I am hoping it will hold a little bit of moisture in the soil and it was another job done and out of the way.

Water has been one of the main issues over the last few weeks. Our 2,100-gallon slurry tanker came in very useful helping to fill the water troughs faster on some of the hotter days and keeping the pressure off the farm well.

There is still lots of water in a nearby stream so I hope to be able to keep that problem at bay.

The existence of a local water scheme has also helped greatly. These schemes are something that could help farmers into the future, even if they are only used as a back-up.

Another issue that I have had to deal with over the last few weeks is a large invasion of crows into the farmyard every morning.

There are literally hundreds of them in this flock. Just after dawn it is like the yard is under siege, with crows swooping in from all sides.

They have badly damaged the round bales of silage and are drinking and eating out of all troughs.

I have tried a few different deterrents, but even the shotgun is now failing to keep up with the challenge as they seem to be happy to take a few losses.

Next I intend to try one of these bird-flying kites - which mimic avian predators and are supposed to scare off crows.

Something needs to be done about this huge crow population that is damaging crops, bales and is a risk to the biosecurity of all our farms.

Bedding

Even though we are a long way out from next winter I will soon be looking into an alternative source of bedding material.

We have already saved some excellent winter barley straw but I might have no choice but to feed some of this when cows are dry and use either peat, woodchip or some other product that is not in as tight as the supply of straw for this year.

But as I do the herding round in the morning, looking around at the brown fields, it is hard not to feel hard done by with huge devaluation in the price of beef and lamb, compounded by an increase in the cost of fertiliser and meal right in the middle of the worst drought in 40 years.

John Joyce farms at Carrigahorig, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
Severe parasite infections can reduce growth rates in calves by up to 30pc

Concern as new research exposes anthelmintic resistance on...
Belgian Blue bull calf on Talbot's farm in Ballacolla, Co. Laois in 2016.

'The extra month indoors has taken a toll on the bull calves' performance'
Annual Continental Show & Sale of Heifers Elphin Mart. Avoid Eye Contact at The Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

'The pens should be reserved for employees only' - Minister backs...
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Roscommon Mart. Weight 625K. DOB 10/5/16. Breed CHX. Sex Bullock Price €1605

UK demand for beef keeps marching on and on
A sign reading

EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end


Top Stories

An average well would cost €2,500 for the borehole and €1,600 for the pump

Contractors digging deep as demand for wells soars
The Hanbidge family, dad Alan, mum Rosemary, Linda, baby Elsie, Zoe and Gordon. Photo: Roger Jones

Keeping it in the family - Young woman on career move with a difference when...
Dairy Farmer, Edward OSullivan of Ballydunlea, Killarney, rearing his own friesian cross, jersey and Montbeliardes. He has an early turnout to grass and the use of proven grazing technologies increases dairy cow performance and reduce costs of milk production. Photo:Valerie OSullivan

'The heatwave could end up costing us 2.5c/L'

How to calculate a fodder budget
The 'Impossible' burger has received FDA approval

'Bleeding' vegan burger gets approval for human consumption in...
The counties affected by the yellow warning. Photo: Met Eireann

Met Eireann issue Yellow weather warning for rain as thundery...
Fort Henry was once home to Brendan O'Regan whose duty-free shopping concept transformed Shannon Airport

Lakeside fortress - a Georgian house with two lodges on 116ac of woodland