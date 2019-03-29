Origin Green has 'failed to deliver for beef sector' claim farm leaders

Bord Bia's Origin Green programme has failed to deliver a premium price for Irish beef farmers, the ICMSA has claimed.

The farm body also maintained that farmers were failing to see any price benefits from Bord Bia's Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) despite the costs involved.

ICMSA's assertions were included as part of its submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture regarding the future of the beef sector.

"The investment by farmers and the national exchequer in Bord Bia and Origin Green must deliver a premium price for premium beef. This has not been achieved to date and farmers are increasingly frustrated that their participation in SBLAS is not being rewarded in the marketplace," the ICMSA submission states.

Meanwhile, the ICSA warned in its submission that expansion and increased intensification were not a solution for the beef sector.

The drystock organisation said there was a need to target better prices through better marketing and reduced supply.

The ICSA claimed that Brexit and the possibility of a trade deal with Mercosur represented major challenges to the beef industry.

It is calling for EU legislation to audit the margins in the food chain and to provide public information on the share of profits between retailers, processors and primary producers.