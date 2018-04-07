My father is a great believer of the saying "old hay is old gold".

Opinion: We need to explore new solutions to fodder crisis

I tend to sail a little closer to the wind myself and most years I find I am using up the last few bales of silage and straw as the grass growth takes off.

This year I am now sailing into the eye of the fodder storm. We are down to our last 20 bales of silage and like a lot of farmers we are relying on purchased bales.

Fortunately, we can transport the bales ourselves so that helps cut costs. Meal feeding levels have increased and all stock is far from ad lib silage now in a bid to stretch it as far as possible.