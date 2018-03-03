Opinion: Testing times on the farm for man and beast

TB, or not TB? Apologies to any literary sensitive souls, for the terrible play on words, but the annual "round" test, which we had last week, strains the brain and the body.

It's the most stressful few days of the year on the farm, on man and beast.

It has started even before the vet strides into the yard like a two-pistol gunslinger. The first batch of cows and calves are already waiting in the yard, and they are not happy. Cattle are creatures of habit and this is something outside their routine. Usually they would be relaxing in a bed of straw.

As for the farmer, he/she is putting animals into a position that they would never choose to put them into and, moreover, they don't know whether the test is a temporary disruption or the first step towards a summer of testing. All bovines aged over six weeks have to be tested.