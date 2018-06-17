Opinion: It's the women with off-farm jobs who are keeping the beef show on the road

While it was cut very dry and benefited from a lovely sunny day on the ground before being raked-up that evening, it was unfortunately subjected to some overnight rain before it was picked up next morning. This was disappointing but it doesn't appear to have affected the quality that badly with just a small amount of effluent coming from the pit.

Silage yields appear much better than last year and the dry weather also allowed me the opportunity to get some lime spread on a portion of the areas cut.

I also got the remainder of the winter slurry spread on ground which I have ear-marked for a second cut. I generally don't like spreading slurry in dry weather but this is just another example of how I appear to be getting things not quite right this year.

Overall, it's a struggle to get the farm back on a even keel after the long winter but I suppose it's that constant struggle with the forces of nature which makes farming such an interesting occupation. The most important question on any cattle farmers mind at the moment is how are cattle thriving?

After a very slow start my cattle now appear to be doing well. However, with everything running so far behind they still have a lot of catching up to do. As I rely totally on grass to finish my cattle and with the last of them out on grass barely a month, finishing cattle this year will probably take a lot longer than usual.

Export markets How this delay will affect the trade in the latter half of the year is anyone's guess but hopefully all the talk we hear about new export markets will materialise . Experience, though, suggests that this is far from being a given. The income figures for the cattle sectors in the recent Teagasc farm survey once again expose the contrast between reality and perceptions about the beef sector.

While cattle farmers continue to collectively whinge about the unsustainably low incomes in their sector, at an individual level it appears that human nature compels these same farmers to display a pretence of normality and keep the best side out. If we as individual farmers continue to passively accept these low income levels for our hard work, no one else is going to do anything for us - least of all our politicians - and, unfortunately, it also appears our farming organisations. These criticisms may appear strong, but after decades of miserably low incomes in our sector it is very difficult to draw any other conclusion.

I feel that it's is also important at this stage to acknowledge that it's the working wives and partners of beef farmers who are the real heroes on many of our cattle farms. In many cases, they are the ones actually keeping the show on the road. John Heney farms in Kilfeackle, Co Tipperary



