One tip for the winter - avoid feeding mouldy silage at all costs

I presented a piece on intensive beef finishing systems under Irish conditions. The audience consisted mostly of practicing vets and cattle health industry representatives and I focused on highlighting that the challenges in the winter feeding industry are more acute than ever before.

We are currently witnessing huge changes in the winter beef fattening landscape. The casual winter finisher is no longer taking the financial risk of filling sheds with cattle in the hope of meeting a rise in beef price as the season progresses.

As with all agricultural sectors in Ireland, unfortunately, a small scale enterprise resulting in even a modest return on their investment in time and capital is nearly impossible to achieve nowadays.

The worldwide phenomenon of economy of scale is becoming more evident in the Irish beef finishing sector.

There is a consolidation of cattle finished during the winter season into larger scale units that have a strong approach towards the management and feeding of animals, with all the basics receiving priority.

With nutrition management playing such an important role in maintaining cattle welfare, health and performance I posed the question to the audience as to what extent, if any, did they consult with a ruminant nutritionist?

I wasn't surprised that both professions rarely consulted a nutritionist on animal health issues that may stem from feed-related issues.

I highlighted an issue that I feel requires more attention from vets, farmers and nutritionists - the rising challenge from mycotoxins in most winter feed rations.

Increased incidences of severe lameness and depressed performance can on many occasions be as a result of poor feed hygiene and feeding visibly mouldy feeds.

I attended a number of very interesting presentations on various subjects and researches pertaining to animal health. Donal Murphy, a practicing vet from Rathmore, Co. Kerry presented on an increasingly common occurrence of Calf Summer Scour Syndrome.

This syndrome can also be described as Fading Calf Syndrome,

Calves at Grass Syndrome or Calf Acidosis Syndrome and I have frequently witnessed its occurrence with dairy bred calves that are been brought onto beef farms.

Weight loss

The syndrome has consistent symptoms of scouring, rapid weight loss and emaciation. These symptoms occur a few weeks after the calves are turned out to grass, the lusher the grass the greater the problem.

Other symptoms such as rapid tail swishing, foot stamping and browning coats generally leads farmers to think that they have problems with mineral deficiencies, parasites or coccidian. Generally when calves are brought back inside off grass and put back on milk, the calf's condition improves.

Along with going back on milk the addition of a suitable fibre source along with feeding an appropriate rumen buffer seems to get a reasonable response and some calves may go back to grass.

Those calves that are slower to respond may not go back to grass in the first season but are seen to catch up in the second year at grass.

So what is all this telling us about calves that fall fowl to this syndrome?

Clearly there is major issues with how the calves have been reared or age at which they are put to grass.

Transitioning calves from milk and concentrate to a total reliance on grass needs careful planning.

Donal outlined that a very detailed questionnaire was conducted with a large cohort of vets and found that coccidiosis, worms, trace elements were not the root cause.

Clearly practices of ensuring calves are old enough when being weaned off milk, are eating the correct level of concentrate and fibre and when turned out to very lush pasture they are still offered a long fibre source are more important.

Gerry Giggins is an animal nutritionist based in Co Louth

Indo Farming