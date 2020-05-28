Number of cattle slaughtered in April drops 20pc

There were approximately 32,000 fewer cattle slaughtered in April 2020 than the same month in 2019, a drop of 20.5pc.

Figures released by the CSO (Central Statistics Office) show that the outbreak of Coronavirus has had a negative impact on the number of cattle being slaughtered in Ireland but dairy production continues to rise.

The national pig and sheep kill was also reduced for the same period with drops of 10.4pc and 3.3pc respectively for the same period.

The data also shows that while the amount of cattle slaughtered from January to April 2020 dropped by 4.4pc compared to the same time last year, the amount of sheep being killed rose 7.7pc while pigs saw a modest rise of 0.6pc.

Covid19 did not have a negative impact on milk production as milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 986.3 million litres for April 2020. This represents a 3.5pc increase on April 2019. Total milk sold for human consumption in the same period increased by 0.7pc to 45.5m litres while butter production was up 2.3pc to 29,100t.

Online Editors